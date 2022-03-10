William Penn Now 14th in NAIA

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s lacrosse team saw its national ranking dip a bit after a pair of setbacks as the NAIA released its second top-10 poll Wednesday.

WPU (3-2, 0-1 KCAC) fell out of the top 10 and is now in the receiving votes grouping at #14 with 14 points.

The navy and gold are one of five programs in the poll that are representing the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. St. Ambrose is tied for third, while Benedictine (Kan.) is seventh and Columbia (Mo.) is 10th. Ottawa (Kan.) joins WPU just outside the top 10 at #11.

Reinhardt (Ga.) is still first in the NAIA with 66 points and five first-place votes, while Keiser (Fla.) is second and Cumberlands (Ky.) is tied with St. Ambrose for third. Indiana Tech is currently fifth. St. Ambrose owns the sixth and final first-place vote.

William Penn travels to Davenport Wednesday to meet St. Ambrose in KCAC play at 5 p.m.