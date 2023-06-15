William Penn Finishes 57th in Directors’ Cup

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen athletics department collected points from nine different sports as it posted another strong placing in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings.

WPU finished 57th with 309.5 points; over 250 institutions compete in the NAIA. The navy and gold have now extended their streak of top-100 finishes to 10 years (13th time in the last 14 years).

WPU opened the season by collecting 25 points with a 21st-place finish in men’s soccer. William Penn then recorded a strong winter with 237.5 points. Headlining that effort was 64 points from men’s basketball (ninth place). Men’s wrestling was next, earning 44 points in a 30th-place effort, while women’s bowling’s seventh-place finish notched 42.5 points. Women’s wrestling (33rd, 40 points), men’s bowling (10th, 25 points), and men’s indoor track and field (51st, 22 points) also produced during the winter.

An additional 46 points came during the spring with women’s golf taking 25th (24 points) and men’s outdoor track and field picking up 22 points (48th place).

Indiana Tech guided the standings with 867.5 points, while Marian (Ind.) narrowly took the second spot with 853.5 points, a half point ahead of third-place Keiser (Fla.) and its 853 points. Indiana Wesleyan (817.25) and Southeastern (Fla.) (762.75) rounded out the top five.

William Penn placed fourth within the Heart of America Athletic Conference, while Grand View led the league with 648.5 points (11th).

The Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in up to 13 sports, four of which must be men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s basketball, and women’s volleyball. The next nine sports for each institution, regardless of gender, will be used in the standings.

To view the complete standings, go to https://nacda.com/documents/2023/6/10/FinalSpring_22-23_NAIA_Overall_Standings.pdf

William Penn in Past Directors’ Cups

2022-2023–57th (308.5 points)

2021-2022–46th (368.5 points)

2020-2021–77th (209.5 points)

2019-2020–NA (COVID-19)

2018-2019–93rd (165 points)

2017-2018–57th (272.5 points)

2016-2017–69th (256.5 points)

2015-2016–77th (179.5 points)

2014-2015–88th (176.5 points)

2013-2014–62nd (230 points)

2012-2013–61st (245.5 points)

2011-2012–123rd (107 points)

2010-2011–91st (150 points)

2009-2010–63rd (206 points)

2008-2009–91st (128.5 points)

2007-2008–112th (142.5 points)

2006-2007–90th (179 points)

2005-2006–Did not place (0 points)

2004-2005–65th (242.5 points)

2003-2004–54th (261 points)

2002-2003–86th (194.5 points)

2001-2002–87th (152.5 points)