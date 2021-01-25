William Penn Drops Three Matches at MVC Duals

Marshall, Mo.–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team had a tough day on the mat, going 0-3 at the Missouri Valley Duals Saturday.

WPU (8-6, 3-3 Heart) opened the day with a 39-4 setback to #7 Missouri Valley in a Heart of America Athletic Conference setback. William Penn then lost 35-15 to #13 Marian (Ind.) and ended the Duals with a 30-15 loss to Williams Baptist (Ark.).

In the lone bright spot against Missouri Valley, 157-pounder Cameron Hargrove (Fr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) crushed Anthony Erickson with a 16-2 major decision.

After the Statesmen fell behind 6-0 versus Marian, Sean Inswasty (Fr., Miami, Fla., Business Management) knotted the meet with a forfeit. Another loss put the navy and gold down 11-6, but 149-pounder Joe Eads (Jr., Morrison, Ill., Biology) pinned Mason Miranda in a time of 2:09 for a 12-11 William Penn edge.

Hargrove then extended the advantage to 15-11 with a 4-1 decision over Ismael Cornejo. Unfortunately, the final five bouts of the meet went in favor of the Knights.

Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (Sr., Miramar, Fla., Sports Management) put WPU on top against Williams Baptist with a 3-1 victory against Robert Fairchild at 125 pounds.

Following a defeat at 133, Darian Diaz (Fr., Pembroke Pines, Fla., Sociology) brought the score even at 6-6 with a 4-2 overtime win over Johnny Baldwin at 141 pounds.

Then down 9-6, Hargrove won a high-scoring 157-pound matchup with Josh Tyler, claiming a 21-10 major decision. Steven Skewes (Fr., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science) also bettered his foe at 165 pounds, dropping William Gaither with a 17-2 technical fall.

The Eagles earned victory in the last four bouts, however, to claim the meet.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Des Moines Tuesday to face #1 Grand View in a Heart dual meet at 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley 39, WPU 4

125–Brayden Bradley (M) won by major decision over Nadhelo Charles-Pierre, 10-1 (0-4)
133–Hayden Williams (M) won by technical fall over Sean Inswasty, 17-1 (0-9)
141–Joseph Rice (M) won by technical fall over Darian Diaz, 16-0 (0-14)
149–Hunter Wagner (M) won by decision over Joe Eads, 5-3 (0-17)
157–Cameron Hargrove (W) won by major decision over Anthony Erickson, 16-2 (4-17)
165–William Seibert (M) won by technical fall over Steven Skewes, 21-6 (4-22)
174–David Bortz (M) won by decision over Makail Stanley, 10-6 (4-25)
184–Hayden Wempen (M) won by major decision over Jason Beebe, 13-4 (4-29)
197–Dayton Brown (M) won by forfeit (4-35)
285–Joshua Isaac (M) won by major decision over Branson Bottorff, 14-4 (4-39)

Marian (Ind.) 35, WPU 15

125–Ty Haskins (M) won by fall over Nadhelo Charles-Pierre, 4:18 (0-6)
133–Sean Inswasty (W) won by forfeit (6-6)
141–Blake Mulkey (M) won by technical over Darian Diaz, 18-0 (6-11)
149–Joe Eads (W) won by fall over Mason Miranda, 2:09 (12-11)
157–Cameron Hargrove (W) won by decision over Ismael Cornejo, 4-1 (15-11)
165–Elliott Rodgers (M) won by fall over Steven Skewes, 1:18 (15-17)
174–Cameron Simmons (M) won by decision over Makail Stanley, 6-1 (15-20)
184–Sam Osho (M) won by decision over Jason Beebe, 9-2 (15-23)
197–Jack Servies (M) won by fall over Ross Via, 2:13 (15-29)
285–David Delph (M) won by fall over Branson Bottorff, 2:05 (15-35)

Williams Baptist 30, WPU 15

125–Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (WP) won by decision over Robert Fairchild, 3-1 (3-0)
133–Josh Wright (WB) won by fall over Sean Inswasty, 1:03 (3-6)
141–Darian Diaz (WP) won by decision over Johnny Baldwin, 4-2 (OT) (6-6)
149–Nick Souder (WB) won by decision over Joe Eads, 7-5 (6-9)
157–Cameron Hargrove (WP) won by major decision over Josh Tyler, 21-10 (10-9)
165–Steven Skewes (WP) won by technical fall over William Gaither, 17-2 (15-9)
174–Isaiah Sellers (WB) won by decision over Makail Stanley, 6-4 (15-12)
184–Daryus Webb (WB) won by fall over Jason Beebe, 1:17 (15-18)
197–Niko Perovic (WB) won by fall over Ross Via, 2:53 (15-24)
285–Devon Amburgy (WB) won by fall over Maxwell Diaz, 0:56 (15-30)

Posted by on Jan 24 2021. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

           

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News