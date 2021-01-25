William Penn Drops Three Matches at MVC Duals

Marshall, Mo.–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team had a tough day on the mat, going 0-3 at the Missouri Valley Duals Saturday.

WPU (8-6, 3-3 Heart) opened the day with a 39-4 setback to #7 Missouri Valley in a Heart of America Athletic Conference setback. William Penn then lost 35-15 to #13 Marian (Ind.) and ended the Duals with a 30-15 loss to Williams Baptist (Ark.).

In the lone bright spot against Missouri Valley, 157-pounder Cameron Hargrove (Fr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) crushed Anthony Erickson with a 16-2 major decision.

After the Statesmen fell behind 6-0 versus Marian, Sean Inswasty (Fr., Miami, Fla., Business Management) knotted the meet with a forfeit. Another loss put the navy and gold down 11-6, but 149-pounder Joe Eads (Jr., Morrison, Ill., Biology) pinned Mason Miranda in a time of 2:09 for a 12-11 William Penn edge.

Hargrove then extended the advantage to 15-11 with a 4-1 decision over Ismael Cornejo. Unfortunately, the final five bouts of the meet went in favor of the Knights.

Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (Sr., Miramar, Fla., Sports Management) put WPU on top against Williams Baptist with a 3-1 victory against Robert Fairchild at 125 pounds.

Following a defeat at 133, Darian Diaz (Fr., Pembroke Pines, Fla., Sociology) brought the score even at 6-6 with a 4-2 overtime win over Johnny Baldwin at 141 pounds.

Then down 9-6, Hargrove won a high-scoring 157-pound matchup with Josh Tyler, claiming a 21-10 major decision. Steven Skewes (Fr., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science) also bettered his foe at 165 pounds, dropping William Gaither with a 17-2 technical fall.

The Eagles earned victory in the last four bouts, however, to claim the meet.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Des Moines Tuesday to face #1 Grand View in a Heart dual meet at 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley 39, WPU 4

125–Brayden Bradley (M) won by major decision over Nadhelo Charles-Pierre, 10-1 (0-4)

133–Hayden Williams (M) won by technical fall over Sean Inswasty, 17-1 (0-9)

141–Joseph Rice (M) won by technical fall over Darian Diaz, 16-0 (0-14)

149–Hunter Wagner (M) won by decision over Joe Eads, 5-3 (0-17)

157–Cameron Hargrove (W) won by major decision over Anthony Erickson, 16-2 (4-17)

165–William Seibert (M) won by technical fall over Steven Skewes, 21-6 (4-22)

174–David Bortz (M) won by decision over Makail Stanley, 10-6 (4-25)

184–Hayden Wempen (M) won by major decision over Jason Beebe, 13-4 (4-29)

197–Dayton Brown (M) won by forfeit (4-35)

285–Joshua Isaac (M) won by major decision over Branson Bottorff, 14-4 (4-39)

Marian (Ind.) 35, WPU 15

125–Ty Haskins (M) won by fall over Nadhelo Charles-Pierre, 4:18 (0-6)

133–Sean Inswasty (W) won by forfeit (6-6)

141–Blake Mulkey (M) won by technical over Darian Diaz, 18-0 (6-11)

149–Joe Eads (W) won by fall over Mason Miranda, 2:09 (12-11)

157–Cameron Hargrove (W) won by decision over Ismael Cornejo, 4-1 (15-11)

165–Elliott Rodgers (M) won by fall over Steven Skewes, 1:18 (15-17)

174–Cameron Simmons (M) won by decision over Makail Stanley, 6-1 (15-20)

184–Sam Osho (M) won by decision over Jason Beebe, 9-2 (15-23)

197–Jack Servies (M) won by fall over Ross Via, 2:13 (15-29)

285–David Delph (M) won by fall over Branson Bottorff, 2:05 (15-35)

Williams Baptist 30, WPU 15

125–Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (WP) won by decision over Robert Fairchild, 3-1 (3-0)

133–Josh Wright (WB) won by fall over Sean Inswasty, 1:03 (3-6)

141–Darian Diaz (WP) won by decision over Johnny Baldwin, 4-2 (OT) (6-6)

149–Nick Souder (WB) won by decision over Joe Eads, 7-5 (6-9)

157–Cameron Hargrove (WP) won by major decision over Josh Tyler, 21-10 (10-9)

165–Steven Skewes (WP) won by technical fall over William Gaither, 17-2 (15-9)

174–Isaiah Sellers (WB) won by decision over Makail Stanley, 6-4 (15-12)

184–Daryus Webb (WB) won by fall over Jason Beebe, 1:17 (15-18)

197–Niko Perovic (WB) won by fall over Ross Via, 2:53 (15-24)

285–Devon Amburgy (WB) won by fall over Maxwell Diaz, 0:56 (15-30)