William Penn Competes at Missouri Valley Open

Marshall, Mo.–A total of 10 Statesmen men’s wrestlers had their hands raised Saturday as the team battled at the Missouri Valley Open.

184-pounder Jesse Schwery (Fr., Panama, Iowa) guided WPU by winning a pair of decisions.

The trio of 125-pounder Brendan Nantz (Fr., Tipton, Iowa, Industrial Technology), 133-pounder Brise Bennett (So., Morgantown, W.Va., Business Management), and 157-pounder Marco Guzman (So., Miami, Fla., Business Management) all managed a fall at the Open.

Troy Mita (Fr., San Jose, Calif., Nursing), at 149 pounds, and Mason Walters (Fr., Independence, Mo., Exercise Science), at 174 pounds, both defeated one foe by technical fall, while 165-pounder Michael Baker (So., Underwood, Iowa, Elementary Education) dropped an opponent via major decision.

125-pounder Sean Inswasty (Fr., Miami, Fla., Business Management), 165-pounder Matheson Meade (Fr., Knoxville, Tenn., Exercise Science), and 197-pounder Branson Bottorff (So., Mackinaw, Ill., Mechanical Engineering) were victorious once as well.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Parkville, Mo. next Wednesday to face Park in Heart action at 5:30 p.m.