William Penn Celebrating National Athletic Training Month

Oskaloosa–In honor of March being National Athletic Training Month, William Penn is proud to honor the people behind the scenes who are a key part of the William Penn athletics family.

This March, athletic trainers all across the country are being recognized as committed and dedicated frontline workers who keep student-athletes and people engaged in everyday regular activity. Nationally, there are over 45,000 athletic trainers serving patients from all walks of life, including more than 2,200 in the state of Iowa. Athletic trainers are highly-skilled health care professionals who specialize in immediate, acute, and emergency care, examination, assessment and diagnosis, injury prevention, risk management, therapeutic intervention, and rehabilitation of injury and illness.

On Tuesday, March 1, athletic trainers from William Penn and Kinetic Edge Physical Therapy met with Oskaloosa Mayor David Krutzfeldt as he signed a proclamation naming the month of March as National Athletic Training Month in the city of Oskaloosa.

“As athletic trainers, we understand the critical role we play in keeping our athletes safe and healthy, both on and off the field,” William Penn Director of Sports Medicine Abu Ibrahim said. “National Athletic Training Month is a great opportunity for us to showcase our profession and educate the public about the importance of injury prevention and proper healthcare management in sports. It is a time to celebrate our hard work and dedication to the well-being of our athletes, and to inspire the next generation of athletic trainers to continue this vital work.”

“Athletic trainers are on the front lines when it comes to the health and safety of our student-athletes and are invaluable team members,” William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule said. “We are so fortunate to have incredible athletic trainers who work tirelessly to support the student experience and our mission as an athletic department and University. Abu and his team are champions in our enhanced success in competition and in retaining student-athletes because they feel valued. Our student-athletes have commented many times in surveys about how the best thing about William Penn is the people, and our Sports Medicine team is a perfect example of that.”