William Penn Back Up to #14

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s soccer team gained two spots after producing a solid result against a highly-rated foe as the NAIA released its fifth top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU, which is now 7-1-4 overall (2-0-3 Heart) after defeating Central Methodist Wednesday, jumped two rungs to #14 with 276 points.

The navy and gold are one of four representatives from the Heart of America Athletic Conference. MidAmerica Nazarene heads the quartet at #7, while Missouri Valley is at #20. Baker remains in the receiving votes section with an unofficial ranking of #28.

The Statesmen tied then-#6 MidAmerica Nazarene last Saturday in their lone action of the week.

The poll’s top five remains unchanged with Mid-America Christian (Okla.) still #1, but now with only 492 points and 13 first-place votes. Dalton State (Ga.) is second with one top vote, while St. Thomas (Fla.) is third with the final four first-place ballots. Grace (Ind.) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) round out the top five.

William Penn travels to Atchison, Kan. Saturday to face Benedictine in Heart action at 4:30 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Soccer Rating #5 – October 4, 2023

Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Mid-America Christian (Okla.) (13)

2. Dalton State (Ga.) (1)

3. St. Thomas (Fla.) (4)

4. Grace (Ind.)

5. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

6. William Carey (Miss.)

7. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

8. Bethel (Ind.)

9. Rio Grande (Ohio)

10. Mobile (Ala.)

11. Oklahoma Wesleyan

12. Bethel (Tenn.)

13. Florida National

14. William Penn

15. Indiana Wesleyan

16. Missouri Baptist

17. Union (Ky.)

18. Columbia (Mo.)

19. Keiser (Fla.)

20. Missouri Valley

20. Cumberlands (Ky.)

22. Concordia (Neb.)

23. Georgia Gwinnett

24. Westcliff (Calif.)

25. Life (Ga.)

Receiving Votes: Tennessee Wesleyan 73; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 59; Baker (Kan.) 52; Faulkner (Ala.) 52; Louisiana Christian 42; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 34; UC Merced (Calif.) 18; Reinhardt (Ga.) 16; Southeastern (Fla.) 15; College of Idaho 14; Menlo (Calif.) 10; Madonna (Mich.) 8; Southern Oregon 7; Hope International (Calif.) 4; Briar Cliff 3.