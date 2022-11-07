William Penn Advances with Upset of #2 Seed Missouri Valley

Marshall, Mo.–The Statesmen men’s soccer team gave no regard to its seeding as it dispatched #2 seed Missouri Valley 2-0 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinals Saturday.

Seventh-seeded WPU (10-5-3) kept its season alive with the shutout, avenging last month’s regular-season setback to the Vikings (13-4-1). The win propels the navy and gold into next Wednesday’s semifinals where they will meet #3 seed MidAmerica Nazarene at 1 p.m. in Olathe, Kan. WPU fell 3-0 to MNU back on October 8 in Kansas.

The Statesmen dominated Saturday’s contest, limiting MVC just two shots, while producing nine of their own, including five on target.

William Penn got on the board in the 19th minute off a corner kick by Milton Magana (Sr., Los Angeles Calif., Sociology) that found Edan Sears (So., Telford, England) for a header into the left corner of the goal.

While they continued to keep #9 nationally-ranked Missouri Valley at bay, the Statesmen doubled their advantage at the 62:57 mark when a cross into the box from Tiago Ravagni (Sr., Buenos Aries, Argentina, Industrial Technology) led to Maxime Eschemann (Fr., Saignelegier, Switzerland, Business Management) heading a pass to Luigi Mongan (So., Manchester, England, Business Management) who found the netting, extending the advantage to 2-0.

The second score tied the bow on the game. Offensively, Mongan and Chanin Olandin (So., Oslo Norway, Sports Management) tied for the team lead in shots with two apiece. Harry Nash (Sr., Basingstoke, England, Sports Management) earned the shutout with one save.

“This was an incredible performance from the guys as they knew the season was on the line and we needed a win,” said Head Coach Simon Brown. “Holding a team of that caliber to just two shots the entire game was incredible. We unfortunately have a quick turnaround, but we are looking forward to the game on Wednesday.”