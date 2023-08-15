Weiland named Central women’s basketball coach

PELLA—Veteran assistant Justin Weiland is the new Central College women’s basketball coach.

Since 2021, Weiland served as assistant coach at Grinnell College after spending two seasons in a similar role at Upper Iowa University and a year at Bemidji State University (Minn.). He earlier spent a season as head coach at Ellsworth Community College.

Weiland replaces Moran Lonning, who resigned in late June after one season.

“We really like the energy Coach Weiland will bring to the program,” athletics director Eric Van Kley said. “He’s had experience with multiple coaches at various levels and is well-prepared for his role as head coach. He’s an aggressive recruiter with a lot of passion for the game and for his players. Coach Weiland has some lofty goals and is a good fit for where our program is right now.”

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Weiland is eager to take over a Dutch program that is in position to rise. Central posted an 8-17 record last year with a 5-11 American Rivers mark, but is slated to return four starters, including two-time second-team all-conference center Allison Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) and the team’s leading scorer, guard Abby Johnson (junior, Ankeny). The Dutch are also bringing in a promising freshman class later this month.

Central, which captured the 1993 NCAA Division III title, has claimed six conference championships and made five NCAA tourney appearances.

“There’s such a rich history for the women’s basketball program at Central,” Weiland said. “That’s what initially really drew me to this job. But obviously, it’s also a young, talented team and a talented incoming class. It’s not often you get to take over a program where there’s that much talent. Usually, the cupboard is pretty bare.”

Weiland also arrives with top assistant Taryn Barz and junior varsity coach Essance Porter already in place as they each enter their second season at Central.

“I’m extremely exited to work with both of them,” Weiland said. “They obviously had a huge hand in keeping this team together through the transition. I’ve had some great, great mentors throughout my time as an assistant coach and I’m really hoping I can do as much for them as my mentors have for me. They’re both great. I know they’re ready to get going.”

Weiland wants players to know he’ll be there for them.

“I’m not just going to care about them as basketball players but also as young women,” he said. “We want to win as many games as we can. We want to win conference championships and make the NCAA tournament. But, at the end of the day, I really want the players to know I genuinely care and want them to succeed in everything that they do.”

Central will continue to employ an up-tempo playing style under Weiland.

“I like to play fast,” he said. “We’re going to try to get the ball out, get down the floor and see if we can get some easy buckets in transition. Outside of that, I like to run kind of a five-out, motion offense, or sometimes a four-out, one-in motion offense, really trying to spread the floor. Defensively, we’re going to get after teams. I like to play man-to-man with a lot of ball pressure.

“At the same time, I’m going to be very adaptable, and do what’s best for the players that we have.”

Weiland is gearing up to welcome his players to campus in a few days and excited to get started.

“We’ll have very high standards but, at the same time, we’re going to have a lot of fun and see where we can take this,” he said.