Week of Wonder to Offer Free Activities Across Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA — The Mahaska Chamber & Development Group will host its first Week of Wonder from July 20 through July 24, giving residents and visitors free activities at several locations in Oskaloosa.

The event is designed to encourage people to visit local attractions and businesses. It also invites them to try something new in the community.

Participants can pick up a free Week of Wonder pass at the Mahaska Chamber office, 222 First Ave. E. Passes will be available from July 1 through July 20.

The pass will serve as a punch card for the week’s activities. Participants who receive a punch at each featured location and return the completed card to the Chamber will be entered into a drawing for one of two $25 Chamber Cash prizes.

The Week of Wonder schedule begins with a free day pass to the YMCA on July 20. On July 21, participants can receive a free day pass to Edmundson Pool.

On July 22, TRIO will offer one free hour of golf simulator time or pickleball. During Sweet Corn Serenade on July 23, SnoBiz will provide a free small shaved ice. The week will end July 24 with a free round of mini golf at Oskaloosa Mini Golf.

The Chamber said the event is meant to highlight the places, businesses, and activities available in Oskaloosa.

For more information, contact the Mahaska Chamber & Development Group at 641-672-2591 or events@mahaskachamber.org.