WARRIORS ROUT ELLSWORTH, MOVE TO 2-0

Iowa Falls, IA – The top-ranked women’s wrestling team in the nation rolled to its second consecutive Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) victory as the Indian Hills Women’s Wrestling squad topped No. 10 Ellsworth Community College 25-0 Wednesday night.

In a short-sided match, the Warriors topped the Panthers in both matches while also earning three forfeit victories. Indian Hills improves to 2-0 in league play this year while the Panthers fall to 0-2 in ICCAC action.

In her first collegiate dual action, freshman Nolani Snagg (Katy, TX/Seven Lakes) scored a fall in the opening round in the 155lb dual. Snagg needed just 1:42 to take down her opponent for the victory.

At 191lbs, freshman Tiffany White (Oak Park, IL/Oak Park River Forest) earned her first collegiate pin in just 15 seconds to pick up five team points for Indian Hills.

Malia Cook (Muscatine, IA/Muscatine), Erma Williams (Kansas City, MO/Liberty North), and Brooke Burns (Wellington, KS/Wellington) all earned forfeit victories while Williams and Norma Alejondro (Olathe, CO/Olathe) each scored victories in extra matches that did not count towards team totals.

The Warriors will now head to the Doane Open in Crete, NE on December 3 and close out the first half of the year at the Avila Duals in Kansas City, MO on December 16.