WARRIORS HANDLE TIGERS ON THE ROAD

Marshalltown, IA – The second-ranked Indian Hills Volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 sweep over Marshalltown Community College on Wednesday night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play. The Warriors move to 26-1 and 2-0 in league play.

The Warriors toppled the Tigers in straight sets – 25-21, 25-12, and 25-11 to pick up the team’s 19th consecutive win, moving into sole possession for the third-longest win streak in school history. Indian Hills has now posted 15 sweeps on the year, including five consecutive matches to extend its National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) leading win count to 26 this year.

Sophomore Jenna Vallée (Pornichet, France/Lycee Aristide Briand) posted a team-high 12 kills in the win. Vallee, this week’s ICCAC Offensive Player of the Week, has totaled double-digit kills in five of the team’s last six matches. The sophomore’s final kill of the total gave Vallee a total of 200 on the year, the second-time the outside hitter has hit the milestone. Vallee recently eclipsed the 500-career kill plateau.

Kinga Michalska (Szówsko, Poland/ZSSCHiO) and Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/Colégio Liceu Franco-Brasileiro) each tallied nine kills in the win for the Warriors as 13 different individuals saw action. Michalska tied a career-high with four service aces to go along with three block assists.

This week’s ICCAC Defensive Player of the Week Sasha Vidal (Asunción, Paraguay/Trinity School) totaled a team-high 21 digs in victory. Vidal’s total of 573 digs on the year ranks second in the nation.

Hennesys Lalane (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Luis Munox Rivera) added 30 assists to help guide the Warriors to the win.

Indian Hills now heads to the annual Iowa-Missouri Challenge in Hillsboro, MO for three matches in two days beginning Friday, October 30. The Warriors will take on No. 18 Missouri State-West Plains University at 3:00 PM Friday before taking on No. 16 Mineral Area College at 1:00 PM Saturday and Jefferson College at 7:00 PM.