WARRIORS FALL IN REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

Council Bluffs, IA – The Indian Hills Women’s Soccer season came to an end on Sunday afternoon as the Warriors fell 4-0 to top-seeded and No. 8 nationally ranked Iowa Western Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Women’s Soccer Region XI Championship. The Warriors finish the season with an 11-8-1 record.

The Warriors reached their fourth consecutive title match but fell short to the Reivers after Iowa Western scored a pair of goals in each half, including the decisive goal just 2:40 into Sunday’s match. Iowa Western has defeated Indian Hills in each of the last four title matches.

Iowa Western jumped out of the gate early and never looked back on Sunday. Freshmen Sara Cogoli (Erbusco, Italy/IIS Luigi Einaudi) and Teagan Hall (Polk City, IA/Ankeny Centennial) split time in net for the Warriors. Hall stopped six shots in the loss.

Three Warriors were named to the All-Tournament team for their efforts, including a thrilling penalty kick victory over Iowa Lakes Community College in the semifinal round. Sophomore Abbie Bailey (Redditch, England/Arrowvale) earned All-Tournament honors for the second consecutive season, just the fourth individual in program history to accomplish the feat.

Sophomore Mifumi Sasanuma (Tokyo, Japan/Shutoku) was named to the All-Tournament team after a two-goal performance in the semifinals. Defender Nagi Higashi (Osaka, Japan/Osaka Toin) also earned All-Tournament team honors after a strong performance in the backfield for the Warriors.

Iowa Western advances to represent NJCAA Region XI in the NJCAA Midwest District Championship against Illinois Central Community College on November 5.

The 11 wins for the Warriors this year marks the eighth consecutive season with double-digit victories for the program.