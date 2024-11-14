WARRIORS ARE IN! MEN’S SOCCER EARNS AT-LARGE BID

November 12, 2024

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Men’s Soccer squad secured one of four at-large bids to the upcoming National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men’s Soccer National Championship. The Warriors will head to Wichita, KS as the No. 7 overall seed.

Purchase your championship gear today: Men’s Soccer Championship Apparel

The Warriors sat on edge heading into Tuesday’s postseason drawing live on the NJCAA Network, hoping to secure an at-large bid after falling short to Iowa Western Community College in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) regular season series. Ranked No. 1 in the nation for three weeks during the year, the Warriors were one of four squads to hear their name called as an at-large bid.

WARRIORS ARE IN! @ihccmsoc received one of four at large bids this afternoon to the @NJCAA_Soccer Division I Men’s Championships in Wichita, KS as the NJCAA Selection Committee just announced the field of 16 teams to compete in next week’s tournament. The Warriors received the… pic.twitter.com/jawlcsDl09

— IHCC Athletics (@IHCCAthletics) November 12, 2024

Indian Hills, ranked No. 4 in the final NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer regular season poll after posting a 14-2-2 overall record, will compete in Pool B of the four-pod, 12-team tournament. The Warriors will match up against No. 2 seed Tyler Junior College (TX) and No. 11 seed Western Nebraska Community College.

The Warriors, under the direction of first-year head coach Zac Newton will open up play at the Strike Sports Complex Monday, November 18 against Western Nebraska at 12:30 PM and will take on Tyler at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, November 19. The winner of Pool B will advance to the semifinal round, set for Thursday, November 21 with the championship match slated for Saturday, November 23.

Iowa Western secured the top overall seed while Salt Lake Community College (UT) and Cowley College (KS) rounded out the top-four seeds.

Indian Hills is 2-2-1 on the year vs. teams in this year’s national tournament with wins over No. 4 Cowley and No. 11 Western Nebraska. The Warriors defeated Western Nebraska 6-0 on August 31 in Council Bluffs, IA and dropped Cowley 2-1 in Arkansas City, KS on September 25. The Warriors tied once and lost twice to Iowa Western.

The Warriors will compete in the national tournament for the second consecutive year and just the third time in program history after a historic season. Indian Hills nearly advanced out of last year’s Pool Play round , forcing a three-way tie in a first-of-its-kind scenario before ultimately falling short in penalty kicks.