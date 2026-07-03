WARRIOR ALUM O’CONNOR JOINS TRACK, XC STAFF

July 02, 2026

Ottumwa, IA – Head coach Brent Ewing and the Indian Hills Track & Field and Cross Country programs have announced the addition of Warrior alum Nick O’Connor to join the coaching staff as the program’s Assistant Coach.

A two-year member of the Indian Hills Track & Field and Cross Country programs, O’Connor returns to Ottumwa to help guide one of the premiere junior college programs in the nation. O’Connor will serve as an Assistant Coach on both the men’s and women’s cross country and track & field squads.

“Having Nick on staff is such a big opportunity for our program,” stated Ewing. “I refer to Nick as a ‘self-made’ athlete. He was someone who made big leaps during his time here as a student-athlete and went on to do the same during his time at Iowa. He really encompasses what Indian Hills Track and Field is all about. I couldn’t be more proud of his accomplishments and more excited to begin working alongside him. Nick will play an integral part in the coaching of our middle distance and distance athletes. He’s an inquisitive individual who really wants to learn. He reminds me a lot of myself when I first got into coaching. It’s very evident that he has the tools and mindset to become a very successful coach.”

O’Connor competed for the Warrior running programs from 2020-22 and left Ottumwa with a decorated resume. The Tiffin, IA native led the cross country squad to two of its three best team finishes in school history while earning All-American honors during the 2020 campaign as the Warriors placed seventh overall. On the track, O’Connor was a six-time All-American and 16-time National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national qualifier. In total, O’Connor was a seven-time NJCAA All-Region 11 honoree, including a three-time conference champion and was a six-time selection to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Academic All-Region squad.

O’Connor currently ranks in the top-10 in school history in five separate track events, including the school record holder in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and ranks 12th all-time on the cross country leaderboard.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to return to Indian Hills,” stated O’Connor. “This place has always felt like home, and this program played a huge role in shaping me as both an athlete and a person. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to give back to the program that helped launch my collegiate career. I’m excited to help our student-athletes grow both on and off the track while continuing the tradition of excellence that makes Indian Hills so special.”

Following his time at Indian Hills, O’Connor continued his academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa where he posted the seventh-fastest 800-meter indoor time in school history. O’Connor continued his collegiate career at Pittsburg State University where he competed on the men’s cross country and track & field squads. O’Connor garnered numerous accolades, including Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Newcomer Academic Honor Roll and MIAA Academic Excellence Award honors.

O’Connor previously served as an intern with the Pittsburg State Athletic Department.

O’Connor received a Master of Science from Pittsburg State in Health, Human Performance, and Recreation with an emphasis in Sport and Leisure management. O’Connor also received a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management from Iowa and an Associate of Arts from Indian Hills.