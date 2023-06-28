Warhawks Fall to Van Buren at Albia

ALBIA – North Mahaska ran into a buzzsaw of a baseball team at the Albia tournament Saturday falling to Van Buren County 13-0. The Warhawks were limited to three singles in the five inning contest.

NM trailed 1-0 after two innings before the Warriors chalked up four in the bottom of the third. North Mahaska could not create the offense needed and Van Buren exploded for eight in the fourth to secure the win.

Jaxon Van Der Veer, Nolan Andersen and Carter Lake each hit singles for the Warhawks. Van Der Veer took the pitching loss giving up five runs on three hits and five walks. He struck out two. Drake Hall tossed the final 1 1/3 innings giving up eight runs on four hits and five walks.