Wapello County Sheriff Reports Overnight Shooting

A Wapello County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Thursday, February 18, 2021, at approximately 9:19 PM, The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call. The caller explained that a male subject was attempting to gain entry into their residence located between Ottumwa and Agency on 97th Avenue in rural Wapello County. Preliminary findings revealed that male subject did forcibly enter the home and was shot by the homeowner inside the residence.

The male subject was transported by helicopter to the University Of Iowa Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the male subject is not being released pending notification of his family.

The investigation is ongoing. The Wapello County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Wapello County Emergency Management, and Motor Vehicle Enforcement.