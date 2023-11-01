VOTE NOW FOR YOUR FAVORITE YOUNG AMBASSADOR

Now is the time to place your votes for the Main Street Young Ambassador of your choice. Twenty local children, ages three through kindergarten are seeking monetary votes to become this year’s Young Ambassadors.

Local merchants who are sponsoring the children have banks with the name and picture of the child on the bank. Money placed in the canister of your choice is considered votes. As a reminder, any amount of money may be deposited. Proceeds will go to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Preschool and the Main Street Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade to be held Saturday, December 2 at 7 pm in Downtown Oskaloosa.

The winners of the Young Ambassador contest will be announced Monday, November 27, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Penn Central Mall. Event includes music, entertainment, and of course Santa and gifts. Participants are additionally invited to participate in the Lighted Christmas Parade.

Show your support by voting for these youngsters. For candidate and sponsor locations, call the Main Street office of the Mahaska Chamber & Development Group at 641-672-2591, or find a list on the Oskaloosa Main Street Facebook page.