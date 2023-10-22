Vivek Ramaswamy Stumps For Support In Oskaloosa

Vivek Ramaswamy, a prospective candidate for the presidency of the United States, shared his vision for the future of American politics at the VFW Post in Oskaloosa on Saturday.

An entrepreneur, outspoken advocate for conservative values, and author, Ramaswamy presented his blend of business understanding and commitment to principles.

Border Security and Foreign Policy

Vivek Ramaswamy’s speech and questions and answer session underscored his commitment to border security and a robust foreign policy. He believes that safeguarding the nation’s borders is paramount, not only for immigration control but also for national security.

Ramaswamy proposes redirecting foreign aid to Central American countries to incentivize them to tackle illegal immigration. He argues that until these nations demonstrate concrete efforts to curb migration, American taxpayers’ money should not be funneled there. Additionally, he advocates for the development of aquatic barriers, a cost-effective alternative to traditional border fencing, to enhance border security.

Regarding foreign policy, Ramaswamy calls for reevaluating America’s relationship with China. He emphasizes the urgency of achieving supply chain independence from China to bolster national security. “We should collaborate with like-minded nations to secure critical supply chains, reducing our reliance on China,” he asserts.

“Securing our southern border is not just an immigration issue; it’s a national security imperative. We need to put American interests first and enforce our immigration laws,” added Ramaswamy.

Corporate Influence and Super PACs

One of the central themes of Ramaswamy’s campaign stop is the pervasive influence of corporations and super PACs in American politics. He believes that this influence often results in policies prioritizing profit over the American people’s welfare.

Ramaswamy advocates for ending “crony capitalism” and is looking to combat corruption. He proposes a ten-year lobbying ban for politicians and government officials after leaving office and condemns the revolving door between government service and corporate board positions. He argues, “We need to break the cycle of big business and government collusion to ensure our elected officials truly represent the interests of the American people.”

Veterans and Healthcare

Vivek Ramaswamy demonstrates a deep commitment to improving the lives of American veterans. He supports the use of medical cannabis as a viable option for veterans, especially those suffering from PTSD, citing its potential benefits in alleviating their struggles.

Ramaswamy also called for a comprehensive Veterans Affairs (VA) system overhaul. His vision includes privatizing the VA and giving veterans a stake in the system, making them shareholders. He envisions this approach to enhance efficiency, accountability, and the quality of healthcare services available to veterans.

Reviving National Pride and Engaging the Youth

Throughout his stop, Ramaswamy emphasized the importance of revitalizing national pride and engaging the younger generation in American politics. He expressed concern about the country’s current division and identity politics.

Ramaswamy believes fostering a renewed national identity can help heal divisions. He advocates for open and honest discussions about American values, encouraging constructive dialogue and unity. He suggests that high school seniors should be required to pass a civics test, similar to the one immigrants take, to ensure they have a strong foundation in American principles.

Ramaswamy said about leadership during his stop, “I firmly believe that leadership is about having a clear vision, unwavering principles, and the courage to act on them. America needs leaders who can unite, inspire, and guide us towards a better future.”