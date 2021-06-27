Virginia “Jean” Paxston

Virginia “Jean” Paxston

November 8, 1933 – June 26, 2021

Albia, Iowa | Age 87

Virginia “Jean” Paxston, age 87, of Albia, passed away peacefully in her home, Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a long illness. Jean was born on November 8, 1933, in Centerville, to Newt and Doris Long of Moravia.

Jean grew up and attended Moravia High School graduating with the class of 1952.

Jean was united in marriage to Boyd Paxston on June 4, 1955. Jean and Boyd shared 64 years of marriage prior to Boyd’s passing in 2019.

Jean and Boyd lived in Moravia where she worked several jobs including Brown’s Shoe Store and Sylvania, both in Centerville, Van Dorin Implement, Turner Lumber, Moravia Furniture, all in Moravia. They later moved to Wapello, Iowa for a short time before finding their home of 26 years in Mount Pleasant. While living in Mount Pleasant, Jean worked at Martha Brown’s Dress Shop, Spurgeon’s, and Hallmark.

Although Jean and Boyd had no children, they leave behind many friends and family to cherish their memory.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd; her parents, Newt and Doris.

As per Jean’s request, her body was cremated and there are no services planned at this time.

A memorial has been established to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.

