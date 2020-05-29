VanDusseldorp Breaks 16 year Drought With SIS Win
by Jerry Mackey
Oskaloosa, Iowa: With rain showers blanketing Southern Iowa on Wednesday the Southern Iowa Speedway was able to dodge the rain long enough to get racing action in. Night number two of the season was once again run in front of a closed grandstand due to the Covid-19 Pandemic regulations.
The highlight of Wednesday nights racing action was the return to victory lane by Oskaloosa’s very own Rick VanDusseldorp, a career that spans three decades with breaks in time. VanDusseldorp scored his first win in 16 years topping the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stock 14 lap feature. The win was very hard fought for VanDusseldorp, who held off a hard charging Christian Huffman at the checkers.
Nathan Wood only led two laps of the Mid State Machine Stock Car feature on Wednesday, but it was the last lap that earned Wood his second win of the 2020 racing season at SIS. Wood made a move in turn four coming to the white flag to overtake race leader Derrick Agee to score the win.
Curtis VanDerwal took off from a front row start and was never challenged on his way to an impressive win in the Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmod feature. Colton Livezy made a late race charge to finish second.
Billy Cain added his name to first time winners at SIS by scoring the win in the DirtnAsphalt Sport Compact class. Cain raced to the checkers ahead of Tyler Harring.
Jonathan Hughes continued his mastery of SIS in the Non Wing Sprint Car class. Hughes scored Wednesday nights win in dramatic fashion by wrestling the lead away from Ben Woods with one lap to go.
The next racing event at the Southern Iowa Speedway will be run in front of fans, the race date will be determined in the next couple of days.
Southern Iowa Speedway Race Results
Features (top 5)
Hobby Stocks
1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa
14 Christian Huffman-New Sharon
67J Jadyn Stevens-Hedrick
10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick
54 Jesse Williams-New Sharon
Stock Cars
52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney
14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO
85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon
409 Howard Gordon Jr.-Oskaloosa
19 Donnie Pearson-Oskaloosa
Sportmods
1V Curtis VanDerwal-Oskaloosa
29 Colton Livezy-New Sharon
7 Blaine Webster-Ottumwa
7V Carter VanDenberg-Oskaloosa
30 M Maguire Dejong-Montezuma
Sport Compacts
52 Billy Cain-Bloomfield
5 Tyler Harring-Oskaloosa
213 Tyler Heckart-Ottumwa
41 Nathan Moody-Oskaloosa
00 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa
Non Wing Sprints
67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville
11B Ben Woods-Newton
25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick
0 Mike Mayberry-Fremont
12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa