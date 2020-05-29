VanDusseldorp Breaks 16 year Drought With SIS Win

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: With rain showers blanketing Southern Iowa on Wednesday the Southern Iowa Speedway was able to dodge the rain long enough to get racing action in. Night number two of the season was once again run in front of a closed grandstand due to the Covid-19 Pandemic regulations.

The highlight of Wednesday nights racing action was the return to victory lane by Oskaloosa’s very own Rick VanDusseldorp, a career that spans three decades with breaks in time. VanDusseldorp scored his first win in 16 years topping the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stock 14 lap feature. The win was very hard fought for VanDusseldorp, who held off a hard charging Christian Huffman at the checkers.

Nathan Wood only led two laps of the Mid State Machine Stock Car feature on Wednesday, but it was the last lap that earned Wood his second win of the 2020 racing season at SIS. Wood made a move in turn four coming to the white flag to overtake race leader Derrick Agee to score the win.

Curtis VanDerwal took off from a front row start and was never challenged on his way to an impressive win in the Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmod feature. Colton Livezy made a late race charge to finish second.

Billy Cain added his name to first time winners at SIS by scoring the win in the DirtnAsphalt Sport Compact class. Cain raced to the checkers ahead of Tyler Harring.

Jonathan Hughes continued his mastery of SIS in the Non Wing Sprint Car class. Hughes scored Wednesday nights win in dramatic fashion by wrestling the lead away from Ben Woods with one lap to go.

The next racing event at the Southern Iowa Speedway will be run in front of fans, the race date will be determined in the next couple of days.

Southern Iowa Speedway Race Results

Features (top 5)

Hobby Stocks

1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa

14 Christian Huffman-New Sharon

67J Jadyn Stevens-Hedrick

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

54 Jesse Williams-New Sharon

Stock Cars

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO

85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon

409 Howard Gordon Jr.-Oskaloosa

19 Donnie Pearson-Oskaloosa

Sportmods

1V Curtis VanDerwal-Oskaloosa

29 Colton Livezy-New Sharon

7 Blaine Webster-Ottumwa

7V Carter VanDenberg-Oskaloosa

30 M Maguire Dejong-Montezuma

Sport Compacts

52 Billy Cain-Bloomfield

5 Tyler Harring-Oskaloosa

213 Tyler Heckart-Ottumwa

41 Nathan Moody-Oskaloosa

00 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa

Non Wing Sprints

67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville

11B Ben Woods-Newton

25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick

0 Mike Mayberry-Fremont

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa