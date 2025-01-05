UPS Service Centers Close in Rural America

Iowa farmer Meredith Nunnikhoven shares impacts…

by Robert Leonard

My friend Meredith Nunnikhoven of Barnswallow Flowers in Oskaloosa separated Dahlia bulbs in a multipurpose machine shed at her farm as she told me about the jam that she and other small business owners in the area are in.

The jam extends to much of rural America, as UPS is closing over 200 service centers in rural areas. “The company is consolidating locations as part of its “Network of the Future” initiative, which aims to reduce UPS’ reliance on manual labor in its package sortation operations and save $3 billion by the end of 2028.”

But that’s all good, right? Of course, there’s no mention of the number of jobs lost to automation and the loss of important mailing services in rural America that might shutter small businesses.

According to KTIV, a center is closing in Sioux City, Iowa, and WICS reports how the closures are impacting central Illinois. A Google search yields a dozen or so other local stories across rural America. The closings are still unfolding across the nation, and Meredith has heard rumors that the drop-off location south of Oskaloosa will soon close.

Barnswallow Flowers grows many flowers for local consumption, but the Dahlia business is worldwide, and efficient shipping is critical to her business.

Here is how Meredith describes her Dahlia business:

Dahlias Grown for the Greater Earthly Good

Barnswallow’s Dahlias are grown sustainably; chemical-free, outside in the sunshine, with no artificial fertilizers, and a healthy crop rotation. They are lovingly divided by the female hands that grow them, stored over the winter, and shipped with the utmost care in the spring. What can grow at our farm is tested by the harshest weather elements. We only sell what we like to grow and can’t wait to share our carefully curated collection with you! -Farmer Meredith & The BSF Flock

Meredith also sells her innovative compostable vases and pots, for which a patent is pending.