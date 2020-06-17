Updated Motor Vehicle And Drivers License User Information

by Mahaska County Treasurer Connie Van Polen

Starting on Monday, June 1, 2020 the Mahaska County Treasurer’s Office, opened to the public by appointment for Motor Vehicle (641)673-4618 and Drivers License (641)673-9521. Currently the tax department (641)673-5482, is accepting 1 customer at the counter at a time. Please keep in mind that there are still some restrictions based on the Governor’s proclamation as well as the public health guidelines.

Customers with appointments will be seen at their designated time. All customers will continue to be asked screening questions and only 1 person per transaction will be allowed in the office in order to maintain the 6 foot social distancing requirements. We will also continue our practice of sanitizing between every customer. We have installed Plexiglas at the counter. We are currently asking that only customers with title transfers, plate exchanges and driver’s license transactions come into the office or schedule an appointment as other transactions can be handled by mail, or drop box. Vehicle registrations and property tax may be paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org, by mail or by drop box. To download Motor Vehicle forms you may go to www.iowadot.gov. We also have some Motor Vehicle forms available near the drop box, just inside of the courthouse.

Currently all deadline extensions for property tax payments, motor vehicle renewals and title transfers along with driver’s license renewals are set to expire on June 25, 2020. It is advisable for all vehicle owners to keep your vehicle registration current. The Governor could extend these deadlines prior to June 25th but at this time we are moving forward as if it will not be extended. With that being said we are prioritizing those customers who have expired transactions during this time frame to help them avoid any penalties or violations.

Van Polen states “We will continue to take appointments for title transfers and driver’s license issuance, to help keep the foot traffic to a minimum and help keep everyone safe and healthy.

The IDOT has a terrific website that can help customers with certain driver’s license transactions that may save you time–please check out this website: https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector .

Van Polen also states “At this time you will need to continue to pay your property taxes and motor vehicle renewals online at www.iowatreasurers.org or through the mail or place them in the drop box. If you are paying with an echeck you will need a receipt number for tax (located on your statement), or a pin number (located on your renewal notice) for motor vehicle. if you do not have the number please call the office and we will be glad to assist. I really appreciate everyone’s understanding and willingness to use alternate payment options to help alleviate the long lines and follow the health guidelines put into place.

“I would like to take this time to say THANK YOU to all the residents of Mahaska County for your thoughtfulness, understanding and cooperation as we learned to navigate these uncertain times. Your acceptance and willingness to try new options of transacting business has been greatly appreciated. My staff and I have been working hard to assist you in any way possible and I also want to thank them for everything they did by going above and beyond to make things work for you. I ask that you continue to be patient with us as we work through this.

If you have questions, call the treasurer’s office at 641-673-5482 or email the treasurer at treasurer@mahaskacounty.org.