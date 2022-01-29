Update From the House for District 80 – January 28th, 2022

by Holly Brink

Week 3 Update

Hello Friends,

The third week of session began with freezing cold weather, but it didn’t stop me from getting to the Statehouse – and it didn’t stop us from advancing key legislation this week. It was a busy week (almost felt like funnel week), as I attended several committee meetings and subcommittee meetings. House Republicans are hard at work to serve the people of Iowa; I have included some in-depth information on legislation we’ve been working on.

Major Bills That Will Affect All Iowans

House Republican Tax Plan

Iowa House Republicans want a tax plan that is simple, responsible, and cuts taxes for all Iowans. The Biden Economy is hurting Iowa families, and we need to deliver relief now. On Thursday, Iowa House Republicans released our own tax plan that closely resembles the Governor’s tax cut plan.

The House Republican plan is similar to the Governor’s plan

Lowering taxes for all Iowans, so everyone pays a flat tax rate of 4%. Making retirement income exempt for all Iowans and creating a new income exemption option for retired farmers. Our plan does not include a tax cut for corporations, keeping the focus on individual Iowans who need relief most right now. Our bill also includes an outline on how to use the Taxpayer Relief Fund to offset the tax cut and keep the budget balanced. Our tax plan will not raise taxes on any Iowan.

Making Retirement Income Tax Free

A big part of our tax plan is making all retirement income in Iowa tax free. This piece is in the Iowa House’s tax plan, the Senate Republicans’ tax plan, and the Governor’s tax plan. How retirement income is taxed in each state can have a big impact on where folks choose to retire and make their primary state of residence. We see many Iowans move or change their primary residence to states like Florida, Texas, or even Illinois that do not tax retirement income. If we can keep those folks in Iowa once they retire, that means they continue to contribute to the economy here in Iowa and to not-for-profits and to their local community.

Supporting Iowa’s Renewable Fuels Industry: House Study Bill 594

The Governor has been working with state legislators and industry leaders for over a year on a plan to increase access to higher-ethanol blends at the pump.

This week, the House passed this bill through the Ways and Means committee. This bill would greatly expand Iowans’ access to E-15 for Iowans. E-15 fuel is cheaper, cleaner, and made right here in Iowa. We want Iowans to have access to this fuel option at the pump.

Thank you for your encouragement and prayers. There is never an off week and it is your support that keeps me excited every day to come to work.

I always enjoy hearing from you! My contact information is below.

Holly Brink

State Representative, Iowa District 80