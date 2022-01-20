Update From the House for District 80 – January 20th, 2022

by Holly Brink

Second Week on the Hill

Hello all!

It is week two here at the Statehouse, and we are getting down to business. We did not conven on Monday, Jan. 17th as it was Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The rest of the week was filled with several committee meetings and meetings with constituents as we are preparing and discussing legislation to disseminate for this session. It was a busy week, but I am happy to be hard at work for the people of House District 80.

Iowa House Republicans have heard from members of our communities, law enforcement, and health care providers about the need for treatment locations to place difficult patients and for additional mental health providers. The Iowa Legislature has passed significant legislation and increased appropriations to expand access to mental health in Iowa over the last few years. However, we will not stop working to increase access to mental health care until every Iowan has the access to the quality care they deserve. In the very first week of session, Iowa House Republicans introduced four pieces of legislation aimed at increasing access to mental health care in Iowa. This week, three of those four bills passed their subcommittee and the fourth is scheduled for next week.

Additionally, you can follow along and listen to me explain legislation and processes of the Iowa House of Representatives on my Facebook page via video format.

I would once again like to thank all of my constituents back home who have allowed me the privilege and honor to serve as their voice in the Iowa House. As we progress throughout the session, please reach out to me with all the ideas and concerns you may have.