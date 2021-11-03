Unofficial Election Results From Big Write-In Night

by Ken Allsup

November 3rd, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – After a long night of counting ballots, the public has a clearer idea of who will represent them on local councils and boards.

The most contested local election seemed to be the Oskaloosa School Board, which featured many write-in candidates.

For Director District 2, Clint O’Day, Brent Nelson, and Jason Carter were all write-in candidates.

Unofficially, O’Day had 493 votes, to Nelson’s 320, while Carter had 148.

In Director District 5, Aaron Hinnah was on the ballot, while Sam Beltz and Shawn Garrison were write-in candidates.

Hinnah had 862 votes to Beltz 516, with Garrison fetching 26.

The At-Large seat for the Oskaloosa School District had Cheryl Benson and Kathy Butler both on the ballot.

Butler ended the night with 1086 to Benson’s 581.

The measure to continue the use of the one-cent sales tax for the district passed 1326 to 259.

In a close race, making all school board seats going forward at large seats leads 813 to 767.

There was no contested race for the city of Oskaloosa. Dave Krutzfeldt was re-elected as mayor, while Janet Kuskie Hermsen, Ronda Almond, Charlie Comfort, and Lisa Ossian were elected to the city council.

No results will be official until the board of supervisors canvases the election.

Also significant to Oskaloosa area voters was the Indian Hills bond issue, which passed with approximately 73% approval.

In Mahaska County, the measure passed with 70% approval. At least a 60% approval for the bonds was needed in order to pass.

You can view all the local election results on the following spreadsheet. – https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/122WVbdmkxdgOeUN-4gh71B3v3654hUcbBGzMeJInn5M/edit#gid=1204040634