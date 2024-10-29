United Way Launches Winter Coat Drive to Support Families in Need

With the cold season fast approaching, United Way of Mahaska County has launched its annual Winter Coat Drive, a community effort aimed at keeping local families warm throughout the winter months. The organization is collecting new or gently used winter essentials, including coats, snow pants, boots, hats, gloves, and scarves.

The deadline to donate is November 5th, and multiple drop-off locations are available to make it convenient for community members to participate. These locations include Bank Iowa, Central United Methodist Church, First Christian Church, Kraig Ford, Kraig Chevy, Mahaska Drug, Mahaska YMCA, MidWestOne Bank, Oskaloosa Public Library, Twin Cedars Bank, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, TruBank, Twin Cedars Bank, and St. Mary’s Parish Center.

United Way is encouraging the community to contribute to this initiative, helping to meet the growing demand for winter clothing among families in need. For more information, contact United Way of Mahaska County or visit one of the drop-off locations.