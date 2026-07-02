UNITED WAY CONNECTS COMMUNITY THROUGH VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

OSKALOOSA — In Mahaska County, one organization works behind the scenes to connect people, support programs, and help meet community needs. That organization is the United Way of Mahaska County.

United Way acts as a central hub for the community. It works with local businesses, government leaders, and nonprofit groups to identify needs and help find solutions.

The organization supports many programs across the county. It helps fund other groups, runs its own programs, and works to make sure resources reach the people who need them.

One of the key ways United Way connects people is by helping them find volunteer opportunities. Through its volunteer system, community members can sign up and choose how they want to help.

Volunteer opportunities range from one-time events to ongoing programs. People can help with food programs, school support efforts, community events, and more.

United Way also helps organize large efforts like the summer lunch program and the Day of Caring. These programs rely on volunteers to succeed and provide direct help to families and individuals.

Organizers say volunteering has benefits for both the community and the individual. It helps meet local needs while also allowing people to meet others, learn new skills, and stay active.

United Way encourages anyone interested in helping to get involved. Even a small amount of time can make a big difference.

Through its programs and partnerships, the United Way of Mahaska County continues to support families, connect volunteers, and strengthen the community. Sign up by clicking this LINK for more information and to volunteer.