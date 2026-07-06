Tyler Courtney Supplies the Fireworks on 4th of July at Knoxville!

JJ Hickle Breaks Through for First 360 Win; J Kinder Stays Perfect in the Pros

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 4, 2026) – Tyler Courtney rocketed to the win on the Fourth of July at Knoxville Raceway Saturday night on Nolan Wren Memorial Higher View Enterprises Night. The Indianapolis, Indiana native now living near Knoxville notched his fourth career win here in the Leighton State Bank 410 class amongst a potent field of 36 sprinters. JJ Hickle won for the first time in the Randall Roofing 360 class, and J Kinder made it 6 for 6 in the Raceway Tire & Muffler Pro Sprints class. Concerts, fireworks and many fun activities helped celebrate the 250th Birthday of our country.

Aussie Jy Corbet got upside down to start the 25-lap Leighton State Bank 410 main event. He walked away.

Once green, the feature went non-stop and saw Garet Williamson out front, ahead of JJ Hickle, Justin Peck, Courtney and Xavier Doney. Peck took second from Hickle on lap five, while Ryan Timms worked his way into the top five.

Hickle regained the runner-up spot a lap later, and Courtney joined him with a pass of Peck into the third spot. Up front, Williamson was into lapped traffic on the eighth lap. Timms moved by Peck for fourth.

On lap ten, Coutney used the low side of turn one to gain second from Hickle. A lap later, Timms found his way by Hickle for the third spot.

With ten to go, Courtney shot off the low side of turn two and went by Williamson to take the point for good. Timms also used the low side to pass Williamson for third on lap 19. Peck held on for fourth, while hard-charger Austin McCarl worked into the top five after starting sixteenth. Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Hickle, Jace Park and Doney rounded out the top five. Timms registered quick time. Timms, Rees Moran, Courtney and Lynton Jeffrey won the heats. Jamie Ball claimed the B. Kelby Watt suffered a scary crash in the first heat after contact with Timms. The incident collected Jack Anderson and Riley Goodno. All three were done for the night.

“Ralph (Wren) is a great guy,” said Courtney. “He and his whole family are great people. I’ve known Ralph since 2010 or 2011. To win a race in honor of his Dad is really cool. This whole weekend has been cool. To get a win here is always really special. We still need to qualify better. The format kind of worked in our favor, but we still had to come from sixth. The guys in front of us were tough. It was just a great night.”

Hickle led the 20-lap Randall Roofing 360 feature early ahead of Clint Garner, Evan Semerad, Riley Goodno and Kade Higday. Goodno grabbed third on lap two and Higday followed him into fourth on lap three. Higday slid in front of Goodno to grab the third spot on lap four, but that was negated when Semerad got into the backstretch wall and broke his front end, bringing caution.

Higday repeated the move on the restart, however. Hickle continued his torrid pace and had a two second lead at the halfway point, when Tony Rost spun on the backstretch, bringing caution. Hickle led Garner, Higday, Kaleb Johnson and Goodno back to green. Tasker Phillips got up on two wheels in turn one, narrowly avoiding a flip, but flattening a left rear tire. The point leader coming in, restarted at the tail.

With five to go, Johnson passed Higday for third. Garner gained on Hickle and showed his nose in traffic with three to go, before Dustin Selvage tipped over on the backstretch. He was uninjured.

Hickle was able to pull away on the green, white, checker finish, for his first ever win here. Garner held second, ahead of Johnson, Higday and Goodno. Ryan Giles, Ryan Leavitt, Carson McCarl, a recovering Tasker Phillips and Matt Juhl completed the top ten. Phillips and Hickle set quick time in their respective groups. Timothy Smith, Cam Martin, Leavitt and Jamie Ball were the heat winners. Brandon Worthington won the B.

“We’re just so happy to put it all together,” said a happy Hickle. “With a guy like Clint breathing down your neck…it’s stressful. I wasn’t making very good laps before that last red. I’m just so thankful for everyone that helps me. Damn, I’m so happy to be here right now!”

Brody Johnson paced the Raceway Tire & Muffler 15-lap main event early over J Kinder, Tyler Thompson, Matthew Stelzer and Clayton Vanderploeg.

Kinder has been on a roll and he drove around Johnson to lead lap three. Stelzer worked by Thompson for third at the same time. Vanderploeg followed him into fourth on lap seven.

Stelzer worked the low side to get by Johnson on lap eight for second, before Carter Hansen stopped to bring out the caution. After the restart, Stelzer tried to stay close to the leader, and challenged on lap ten.

In the end, Kinder pulled away for his sixth straight win here this season, and the nineteenth in his career here. Stelzer was second, while Vanderploeg took third from Johnson on the last lap. Thompson, Chase Young, Casey Friedrichsen, Luke Lane, Mike Mayberry, and Matthew Botts rounded out the top ten. Kinder and Vanderploeg set quick time in their respective heats. Kinder and Mayberry were the heat winners.

“This is amazing,” said Kinder. “We changed a few things on the car, and we changed tires again. It just kind of went back and forth, and we just went with what we had. The car was great. It looked like Stelzer got a little better restart than me and we had to work a little harder. I don’t know if he kept up with me or not. I was holding my breath there towards the end.”

Join us Saturday, July 11 Vermeer Night at the Marion County Fair! The Leighton State Bank 410’s, Randall Roofing 360’s and Raceway Tire & Muffler Pro Sprints will all be in action! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Nolan Wren Memorial Higher View Enterprises Mid, Season Championship Night Results

Leighton State Bank 410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 15.291 (26); 2. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 15.430 (11); 3. 24R, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 15.437 (20); 4. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 15.476 (5); 5. 26, Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN, 15.491 (3); 6. 28, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 15.508 (29); 7. 23, Garet Williamson, Kingdom City, MO, 15.518 (19); 8. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.598 (12); 9. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.623 (15); 10. 74, Xavier Doney, Odessa, MO, 15.625 (13); 11. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.633 (24); 12. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 15.652 (10); 13. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 15.691 (9); 14. 45X, Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 15.695 (18); 15. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 15.707 (25); 16. 2M, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 15.748 (35); 17. 25, Jy Corbet, Gympie, QLD, Aust., 15.772 (22); 18. 1X, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 15.798 (16); 19. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.861 (6); 20. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 15.868 (17); 21. 11, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 15.869 (14); 22. 27B, Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO, 15.870 (4); 23. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.870 (28); 24. 19H, Joel Myers Jr, Santa Rosa, CA, 15.888 (2); 25. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 15.903 (8); 26. 74S, Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN, 15.914 (31); 27. 15K, Creed Kemenah, Alvada, OH, 15.930 (1); 28. 121, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 16.004 (27); 29. 2KS, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 16.057 (34); 30. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 16.097 (33); 31. 15J, Jack Potter, Lee’s Summit, MO, 16.144 (30); 32. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 16.171 (21); 33. 31, Koby Werkmeister, Armour, SD, 16.189 (23); 34. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.407 (7); 35. 10V, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 16.433 (32); 36. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA, 16.795 (36)

Heat one (started), 8 laps: 1. 10, Ryan Timms (4); 2. 26, Justin Peck (3); 3. 27, Carson McCarl (2); 4. 25, Jy Corbet (5); 5. 11, Justin Henderson (6) / 6. 31, Koby Werkmeister (9); 7. 1K, Kelby Watt (1); 8. 22, Riley Goodno (7); 9. 2KS, Jack Anderson (8)

Heat two (started), 8 laps: 1. 45X, Rees Moran (1); 2. 74, Xavier Doney (2); 3. 87, Aaron Reutzel (4); 4. 28, Jace Park (3); 5. 1X, Scott Bogucki (5); 6. 74S, Sammy Swindell (7); 7. 09, Matt Juhl (8); 8. 27B, Garrett Benson (6); 9. 24, Terry McCarl (9)

Heat three (started), 8 laps: 1. 7BC, Tyler Courtney (1); 2. 23, Garet Williamson (3); 3. 24R, Rico Abreu (4); 4. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (2); 5. 44, Chris Martin (5) / 6. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (6); 7. 15K, Creed Kemenah (7); 8. 10V, Joe Beaver (9); 9. 15J, Jack Potter (8)

Heat four (started), 8 laps: 1. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey (2); 2. 2M, JJ Hickle (1); 3. 21, Brian Brown (4); 4. 88, Austin McCarl (3); 5. 19H, Joel Myers Jr (6); 6. 4W, Jamie Ball (5); 7. 121, RJ Johnson (7); 8. 56, Joe Simbro (9); 9. 15JR, Cole Mincer (8)

B main (started), 12 Laps: 1. 4W, Jamie Ball (1); 2. 74S, Sammy Swindell (4); 3. 27B, Garrett Benson (2); 4. 15K, Creed Kemenah (6) / 5. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (5); 6. 31, Koby Werkmeister (3); 7. 09, Matt Juhl (7); 8. 24, Terry McCarl (10); 9. 121, RJ Johnson (9); 10. 10V, Joe Beaver (11); 11. 15JR, Cole Mincer (12); 12. 15J, Jack Potter (13); 13. 56, Joe Simbro (8); DNS – 1K, Kelby Watt; 22, Riley Goodno; 2KS, Jack Anderson

A main (started), 25 Laps: 1. 7BC, Tyler Courtney (6); 2. 10, Ryan Timms (8); 3. 23, Garet Williamson (2); 4. 26, Justin Peck (4); 5. 88, Austin McCarl (16); 6. 24R, Rico Abreu (11); 7. 87, Aaron Reutzel (10); 8. 2M, JJ Hickle (1); 9. 28, Jace Park (14); 10. 74, Xavier Doney (3); 11. 27, Carson McCarl (9); 12. 21, Brian Brown (12); 13. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (15); 14. 11, Justin Henderson (17); 15. 44, Chris Martin (19); 16. 15K, Creed Kemenah (24); 17. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey (5); 18. 19H, Joel Myers Jr (20); 19. 45X, Rees Moran (7); 20. 4W, Jamie Ball (21); 21. 74S, Sammy Swindell (22); 22. 27B, Garrett Benson (23); 23. 1X, Scott Bogucki (18); 24. 25, Jy Corbet (13). Lap Leaders: Williamson 1-14, Courtney 15-25. Hard-charger: A. McCarl.

Randall Roofing 360 Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.939 (12); 2. 4, Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 16.004 (5); 3. 24H, Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 16.026 (4); 4. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 16.110 (11); 5. 7S, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.110 (3); 6. 22P, Jesse Pate, Overbrook, KS, 16.139 (20); 7. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 16.200 (8); 8. 01, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.251 (16); 9. 7, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 16.252 (17); 10. 20AU, Brayden Cooley, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust., 16.315 (15); 11. 83, Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 16.351 (10); 12. 59, Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 16.364 (18); 13. 56, Johnn Cressman, Hartford, SD, 16.384 (13); 14. 11T, Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL, 16.407 (6); 15. 63T, Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 16.596 (7); 16. 50, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 16.852 (2); 17. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, 16.883 (19); 18. 32, Riley Valentine, Terril, IA, 17.231 (14); 19. G2, Tony Rost, Utica, NE, 17.231 (1); 20. 7G, Jackson Gray, Ankeny ,IA, 17.231 (9)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 16.045 (12); 2. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.159 (4); 3. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 16.248 (2); 4. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 16.261 (13); 5. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 16.353 (15); 6. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 16.413 (7); 7. 64, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.426 (14); 8. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 16.436 (16); 9. 6B, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA, 16.495 (8); 10. 55B, Chase Brown, Yutan, NE, 16.566 (19); 11. 38, Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA, 16.568 (17); 12. 6, Logan Moore, Des Moines, IA, 16.646 (6); 13. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 16.657 (3); 14. 9, Laney Moore, Des Moines, IA, 16.701 (10); 15. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 16.766 (5); 16. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 16.827 (11); 17. 3Z, Cole Vanderheiden, Papillion, NE, 016.881 (9); 18. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 17.006 (1); 19. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 17.034 (18)

Heat one (started), 7 laps: 1. 86, Timothy Smith (1); 2. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (2); 3. 24H, Kade Higday (3); 4. 7, Dustin Selvage (5); 5. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (4) / 6. G2, Tony Rost (10); 7. 63T, Jack Thomas (8); 8. 56, Johnn Cressman (7); 9. 83, Kurt Mueller (6); 10. T4, Tyler Graves (9)

Heat two (started), 7 laps: 1. 4, Cameron Martin (4); 2. 2M, Ryan Giles (3); 3. 59, Evan Semerad (6); 4. 01, Carson McCarl (1); 5. 22P, Jesse Pate (2) / 6. 20AU, Brayden Cooley (5); 7. 11T, Trey Meredith (7); 8. 50, Grae Anderson (8); 9. 32, Riley Valentine (9); DNS – 7G, Jackson Gray

Heat three (started), 7 laps: 1. 22, Ryan Leavitt (2); 2. 64, Kaleb Johnson (1); 3. 63, JJ Hickle (4); 4. 09, Matt Juhl (3); 5. 3Z, Cole Vanderheiden (9); 6. 71, Brandon Worthington (7); 7. 38, Logan Alexander (6); 8. 14, Aidan Zoutte (8); 9. 6B, AJ Johnson (5); DNS – 33, Alan Zoutte

Heat four (started), 7 Laps: 1. 4W, Jamie Ball (1); 2. 22X, Riley Goodno (3); 3. 40, Clint Garner (4); 4. 55B, Chase Brown (5); 5. 3R, Russell Potter (2); 6. 6, Logan Moore (6); 7. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (8); 8. 9, Laney Moore (7); DNS – 1A, John Anderson

B main (started), 10 laps: 1. 71, Brandon Worthington (2); 2. G2, Tony Rost (3); 3. 63T, Jack Thomas (4); 4. 11T, Trey Meredith (6) / 5. 9, Laney Moore (11); 6. 20AU, Brayden Cooley (1); 7. 56, Johnn Cressman (8); 8. 83, Kurt Mueller (12); 9. 1A, John Anderson (14); 10. 32, Riley Valentine (13); 11. 50, Grae Anderson (10); 12. 6, Logan Moore (5); 13. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (7); 14. 14, Aidan Zoutte (9); DNS – 6B, AJ Johnson; 38, Logan Alexander; T4, Tyler Graves; 33, Alan Zoutte; 7G, Jackson Gray

A main (started), 20 laps, NT: 1. 63, JJ Hickle (4); 2. 40, Clint Garner (2); 3. 64, Kaleb Johnson (8); 4. 24H, Kade Higday (3); 5. 22X, Riley Goodno (6); 6. 2M, Ryan Giles (5); 7. 22, Ryan Leavitt (12); 8. 01, Carson McCarl (15); 9. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (17); 10. 09, Matt Juhl (14); 11. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (7); 12. 4W, Jamie Ball (10); 13. 55B, Chase Brown (16); 14. 4, Cameron Martin (9); 15. 11T, Trey Meredith (24); 16. 3Z, Cole Vanderheiden (18); 17. 86, Timothy Smith (11); 18. 3R, Russell Potter (20); 19. 71, Brandon Worthington (21); 20. 22P, Jesse Pate (19); 21. 7, Dustin Selvage (13); 22. G2, Tony Rost (22); 23. 59, Evan Semerad (1); 24. 63T, Jack Thomas (23). Lap Leaders: Hickle 1-20. Hard-charger: Meredith.

Raceway Tire & Muffler Pro Sprints Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 88, J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 17.667 (5); 2. 44, Brody Johnson, Melcher, Dallas, IA, 17.864 (7); 3. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Omaha, NE, 17.929 (4); 4. 14, Tim Young, New Virginia, IA, 18.094 (1); 5. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 18.372 (2); 6. 30C, Carter Hansen, Johnston, IA, 18.458 (3); 7. 7C, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 18.458 (6)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg, Altoona, IA, 17.277 (7); 2. 48, Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, 17.462 (5); 3. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA, 17.535 (4); 4. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA, 17.563 (6); 5. 9, Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 17.597 (2); 6. 23B, Matthew Botts, Raytown, MO, 17.718 (1); 7. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 17.868 (3)

Heat one (started), 6 Laps: 1. 88, J Kinder (4); 2. 99, Matthew Stelzer (2); 3. 44, Brody Johnson (3); 4. 14, Tim Young (1); 5. 26, Chase Young (5); 6. 30C, Carter Hansen (6); 7. 7C, Devin Kline (7)

Heat two (started), 6 laps: 1. 0, Mike Mayberry (1); 2. 2, Casey Friedrichsen (2); 3. 48, Tyler Thompson (3); 4. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg (4); 5. 41, Jeff Wilke (7); 6. 23B, Matthew Botts (6); 7. 9, Luke Lane (5)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. 88, J Kinder (5); 2. 99, Matthew Stelzer (3); 3. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg (8); 4. 44, Brody Johnson (1); 5. 48, Tyler Thompson (2); 6. 26, Chase Young (9); 7. 2, Casey Friedrichsen (4); 8. 9, Luke Lane (13); 9. 0, Mike Mayberry (6); 10. 23B, Matthew Botts (12); 11. 41, Jeff Wilke (10); 12. 14, Tim Young (7); 13. 30C, Carter Hansen (11); DNS – 7C, Devin Kline. Lap Leaders: B. Johnson 1-2, Kinder 3-15. Hard-charger: Vanderploeg.