Two First-Teamers Headline All-Heart Recognition

Oskaloosa–Three William Penn women’s basketball players were honored for strong campaigns as the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference teams were announced Tuesday.

Brenda Pennington (Sr., Hammond, Ind., Psychology) and Kate Ylitalo (Sr., Maple Plain, Minn., Biology) were both chosen for the 10-person first squad, while Bailey Reardon (Fr., River Falls, Wis., Elementary Education) was one of 20 individuals awarded honorable mentions. An additional 10 cagers picked up second-team recognition.

The award is the third for Ylitalo, the second for Pennington, and the first for Reardon.

The trio helped the Statesmen to a 23-6 regular season record, including a 19-5 mark in the Heart and the #2 seed for the Heart Tournament.

Pennington has done a little bit of everything for the navy and gold, averaging 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. The senior has also managed 35 steals and one block, while shooting 45.3% from the field (41.3% 3-PT) and 84.1% at the free-throw line.

Pennington leads the Heart in assist/turnover ratio (2.32), while ranking second in assists (137), assists per game, and free-throw percentage.

Ylitalo has once again excelled from the perimeter, leading WPU in scoring with 12.3 points, while also posting 4.0 rebounds per outing. She has thus far tallied 30 assists, 30 steals, and four blocks as well. The senior is shooting 41.0% overall (41.1% 3-PT) and 88.6% at the charity stripe.

The sharp-shooter is pacing the league in three-pointers (79), three-pointers per game (2.7), and three-point percentage.

Reardon in enjoying a strong freshman campaign, averaging 7.7 points along with 2.1 rebounds. She has also produced 17 assists, 15 blocks, and seven steals, while shooting 52.1% from the floor and 64.7% at the line.

Mercedes Jefflo of Central Methodist was a unanimous pick for Heart Player of the Year, while her teammate Lanay Rodney earned Heart Newcomer of the Year laurels. Heart Defensive Player of the Year honors went to Lexie Vaught of Evangel, while her teammate Alexis Cauthon garnered the Heart Freshman of the Year accolade. CMU Head Coach Mike Davis was selected as Heart Coach of the Year.