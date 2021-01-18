Two Event Wins as Statesmen Open Year at Graceland

Lamoni–The William Penn women’s track and field team enjoyed a strong showing in its season opener at the Graceland Winter Series #1 Saturday.

WPU, which had its 2020 outdoor campaign cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was competing for the first time in nearly a full year.

Shaniah Newby (So., Twentynine Palms, Calif.) was a two-time event champion, while Elizabeth Hele (So., Apple Valley, Calif., Biology) took home a title as well. The squad finished with over a dozen top-half placings in the season opener.

Newby was the top sprinter in the field, winning the 55-meter dash in 7.49 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 27.00 seconds.

Hele trailed entering the final 200 meters of the 600-meter run, but overcame Emily Lewis of Graceland by 0.06 seconds to win in a time of 1:53.88.

Three Statesmen had multiple top-half finishes, including Abigaille Batu-Tiako (So., Plattsburgh, N.Y.) who was second in both the 55-meter hurdles (9.43) and the triple jump (32-7).

Ashley Omoregie (Jr., Old Bridge, N.J., Biology) claimed the silver in the 400 (1:03.09) and was fifth overall in the 200 (27.92). Deriana Bryant (So., Woodlynne, N.J.) also had two solid endings in the throws, taking fifth in the weight throw (40-1) and seventh in the shot put (33-2.5)

Alexandra Rose (Fr., Quincy, Ill.) earned a runner-up showing in the 55 in 7.56 seconds, while Raven Williams (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev.) matched her by finishing second in the 200 in 27.13 seconds.

Danisha Washington (Jr., Peoria, Ill.) placed third in the 55 (7.77), and Madison Udy (Sr., American Falls, Idaho, Exercise Science) was fourth in the 3,000-meter run (13:08.63).

“Our athletes did a great job today,” Head Coach Allen Friesen said. “I was so impressed in their efforts today. I cannot imagine a better outcome after almost a whole year of not competing. I owe a huge shout-out to all my assistant coaches for having us ready to compete at such a high level today.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Maryville, Mo. next Saturday to compete in the NAIA Meet.