Tucker Places Second as WPU Battles at Ottawa Invite

Lawrence, Kan.–Spencer Tucker (Sr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sports Management) nearly claimed the top prize as the Statesmen men’s golf team put a spring event under its belt Monday and Tuesday at the Ottawa Invitational.

William Penn placed 10th out of 13 teams with a two-day score of 622 (307-315) at the par-72 Eagle Bend Golf Course. MidAmerica Nazarene won the event at 586 (304-282).

Ethan Brumbaugh of Ottawa (Kan.) won the individual title at 143 (75-68), holding off Tucker by just one stroke. Tucker also opened with a 75, but significantly improved in his second 18 holes with a three-under 69 to take runner-up honors at 144.

Bailey Johnston (So., Hastings, Minn., Business Management) was next for the navy and gold, tying for 36th at 156 (78-78). Jonathan Jarvis (Sr., Burlington, Iowa, Business Management) had a strong start with a first-day 75, but could not replicate that effort and tied for 53rd at 161 (75-86).

Austin Hafner (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sports Management) posted a score of 163 (79-84) to place 58th and Cameron Johnson (Sr., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Business Management) tied for 62nd at 166 (82-84) to complete WPU’s lineup.

Playing as an individual, Danny McQuade (Jr., Tucson, Ariz., Political Science) tied for 59th at 164 (84-80).

“We had a lot of good moments this week and some breakthrough performances,” Head Coach Elise Warne said. “Jon Jarvis shot his best round as a Statesmen and Spencer again showed his determination with an impressive second round. While we did not have our best second round, we put ourselves in a really strong position after Monday.”

Next Up: After spending a week in Arizona working on their games, the Statesmen will return to action on March 27-28 by traveling to Fulton, Mo. to compete in the William Woods Invitational. Play will be contested at Tanglewood Golf Course.

Posted by on Mar 9 2023. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News