Tucker Places Second as WPU Battles at Ottawa Invite

Lawrence, Kan.–Spencer Tucker (Sr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sports Management) nearly claimed the top prize as the Statesmen men’s golf team put a spring event under its belt Monday and Tuesday at the Ottawa Invitational.

William Penn placed 10th out of 13 teams with a two-day score of 622 (307-315) at the par-72 Eagle Bend Golf Course. MidAmerica Nazarene won the event at 586 (304-282).

Ethan Brumbaugh of Ottawa (Kan.) won the individual title at 143 (75-68), holding off Tucker by just one stroke. Tucker also opened with a 75, but significantly improved in his second 18 holes with a three-under 69 to take runner-up honors at 144.

Bailey Johnston (So., Hastings, Minn., Business Management) was next for the navy and gold, tying for 36th at 156 (78-78). Jonathan Jarvis (Sr., Burlington, Iowa, Business Management) had a strong start with a first-day 75, but could not replicate that effort and tied for 53rd at 161 (75-86).

Austin Hafner (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sports Management) posted a score of 163 (79-84) to place 58th and Cameron Johnson (Sr., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Business Management) tied for 62nd at 166 (82-84) to complete WPU’s lineup.

Playing as an individual, Danny McQuade (Jr., Tucson, Ariz., Political Science) tied for 59th at 164 (84-80).

“We had a lot of good moments this week and some breakthrough performances,” Head Coach Elise Warne said. “Jon Jarvis shot his best round as a Statesmen and Spencer again showed his determination with an impressive second round. While we did not have our best second round, we put ourselves in a really strong position after Monday.”

Next Up: After spending a week in Arizona working on their games, the Statesmen will return to action on March 27-28 by traveling to Fulton, Mo. to compete in the William Woods Invitational. Play will be contested at Tanglewood Golf Course.