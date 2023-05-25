Trio Garner NAIA Scholar-Athlete Laurels

Oskaloosa–Three members of the William Penn women’s track and field team were honored for their excellence in the classroom as they were named 2022-2023 NAIA Scholar-Athletes Wednesday.

Emma Alexander (Jr., Brooklyn, Iowa, Fine Arts) topped the crew with a 3.94 Grade Point Average entering the spring semester, while Alexandra Rose (Jr., Quincy, Ill., Exercise Science) was next with a 3.88 mark.

Michaela Keller (Sr., Magnolia, Ky., Business Management) was honored as well with a 3.53 GPA.

The honor is the second for both Alexander and Rose, while Keller is a first-time recipient.

A total of 1,706 women’s track and field athletes from within the NAIA were awarded the laurel.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, have attended the nominating institution for one full year prior to nomination, and must appear on the sport’s eligibility paperwork.