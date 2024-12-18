‘Tis the Season to Drive Sober

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s hard to have a happy holiday if you’re arrested for drunk driving. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) is partnering with law enforcement across Iowa to urge drivers to designate before you celebrate. Through January 1, 2025, drivers will see officers supporting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) high-visibility enforcement campaign to spread the message about the dangers of impaired driving.

More parties and festivities celebrating the season bring out more drunk drivers. Last December, 990 drivers were charged with OWI on Iowa roads. Impaired drivers endanger themselves and others. On average, 37% of Iowa’s traffic deaths are impaired related. GTSB and law enforcement urge Iowans to always plan before heading out to celebrate.

“Drunk driving isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal,” says Impaired Driving Program Administrator Michelle Cook. “Drivers have a choice: follow the law and respect their fellow drivers by refraining from drunk driving, or make the choice to drive drunk, put others at risk, and risk their own life. We need a commitment from everyone to keep our roads safe so we can all have a wonderful holiday.”

There are many options to get home safely, such as designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or rideshare. If available, use your community’s sober ride program. Remember: a few dollars spent on a ride is a lot cheaper than an OWI conviction, which can cost up to $10,000. Plan before you head out for the evening. If you see an impaired driver on the road, do not hesitate to contact law enforcement.