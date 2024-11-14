Time runs out on Central volleyball season

PELLA – An exciting season of Central College volleyball action ended Tuesday with a four-set loss in the American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinals against Wartburg College.

The fourth-seeded Dutch (20-9) won the first set 25-22 but the Knights (17-11) rattled off wins in the next three sets to take the match 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15

“Hats off to Wartburg,” coach Jeanne Czipri said. “They played a great match and had a senior who took over.”

Central had its best finish in the American Rivers Conference since 2010 by finishing in a tie for third place. The 20-9 record gives the program back-to-back 20+ wins season since 2010 and 2011. Tuesday marked the first time since hosted a conference tournament match since 2014.

“I told the team that one loss does not define this season and the growth his program has made,” Czipri said. “To finish two seasons in a row with 20+ wins, tied for third in the conference and host this match is something we didn’t and couldn’t do eight years ago.”

In their final matches with the Dutch, outside hitter Gracie Pierson (senior, Lake City, Minn.) led the team with nine kills, setter Avery Rexroat (junior, Macomb, Ill.) had a team-high 19 assists and libero Gwen Kahlke (senior, Blandinsville, Ill., West Prairie HS) had 18 digs to pace Central.

“At the end of the day our seniors have put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears to help this program keep climbing our mountain,” Czipri said.

Central will take the momentum from the last two seasons and build into the 2025 season.

“This one hurts but I’m excited to keep climbing the mountain,” Czipri said.