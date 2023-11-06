Three Win Titles as WPU Enjoys Successful Season Opener

The William Penn women's wrestling team proved its preseason ranking is no fluke as it had a dominating performance at the Simpson Luther Hill Open Saturday.

The William Penn women’s wrestling team proved its preseason ranking is no fluke as it had a dominating performance at the Simpson Luther Hill Open Saturday.

Indianola–The William Penn women’s wrestling team proved its preseason ranking is no fluke as it had a dominating performance at the Simpson Luther Hill Open Saturday.

Of the 10 grapplers who were in competition, seven placed in the top three, including titles from 109-pounder Mia Palumbo (Jr., Oak Lawn, Ill., Exercise Science), 123-pounder Catherine Steinkamp (Jr., Quincy, Ill., Exercise Science), and 136-pounder Devin Patton (So., Plano, Texas, Business Management).

The three champions are the most ever in a single tournament in program history.

Palumbo was the most dominating individual, going 4-0 with four technical falls, including defeating Lexi Miller of Carl Albert State CC 10-0 in the title bout.

Patton’s 3-0 record also all came by technical falls, headlined by dropping Kayla Reddick of Waldorf 11-0 in the first-place matchup.

Steinkamp had the most eventful route to her crown, going 5-0 and being capped by an 11-4 win over teammate Grecia Martinez (So., Horizon City, Texas, Engineering) for the gold.

Martinez went 4-1 for her 123-pound silver, including winning three times by fall and once by technical fall.

Tatiana Garcia (So., Amarillo, Texas, Undecided) matched Martinez as a runner-up, doing so at 130 pounds with a 2-1 mark (one fall, one technical fall).

Fellow 130-pounder Joanna Vanderwood (Jr., Graham, Wash., Nursing) claimed all three of her triumphs via decision as she finished third, while Naida Abdijanovic (So., St. Louis, Mo., Biology) was a pin machine with three falls for bronze at 143 pounds.

155-pounder Kylee Eastwood (So., Fontana, Kan., Biology), with two wins (one fall), and 101-pounder Teya Garner (Fr., San Antonio, Texas, Biology), with one fall, also had their hands raised Saturday.

William Penn was the most successful team at the Open, posting a 32-10 record for a .762 win percentage.

“I am super impressed and proud of how everyone wrestled,” Head Coach Jake Kadel said. “Our whole team has improved a ton sinch wrestle-offs last week. Our ladies did a great job of listening and implementing the stuff we have been working on.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Forest City next Saturday to compete in the Waldorf Open at 9 a.m.

Posted by on Nov 6 2023. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News