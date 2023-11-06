Three Win Titles as WPU Enjoys Successful Season Opener

Indianola–The William Penn women’s wrestling team proved its preseason ranking is no fluke as it had a dominating performance at the Simpson Luther Hill Open Saturday.

Of the 10 grapplers who were in competition, seven placed in the top three, including titles from 109-pounder Mia Palumbo (Jr., Oak Lawn, Ill., Exercise Science), 123-pounder Catherine Steinkamp (Jr., Quincy, Ill., Exercise Science), and 136-pounder Devin Patton (So., Plano, Texas, Business Management).

The three champions are the most ever in a single tournament in program history.

Palumbo was the most dominating individual, going 4-0 with four technical falls, including defeating Lexi Miller of Carl Albert State CC 10-0 in the title bout.

Patton’s 3-0 record also all came by technical falls, headlined by dropping Kayla Reddick of Waldorf 11-0 in the first-place matchup.

Steinkamp had the most eventful route to her crown, going 5-0 and being capped by an 11-4 win over teammate Grecia Martinez (So., Horizon City, Texas, Engineering) for the gold.

Martinez went 4-1 for her 123-pound silver, including winning three times by fall and once by technical fall.

Tatiana Garcia (So., Amarillo, Texas, Undecided) matched Martinez as a runner-up, doing so at 130 pounds with a 2-1 mark (one fall, one technical fall).

Fellow 130-pounder Joanna Vanderwood (Jr., Graham, Wash., Nursing) claimed all three of her triumphs via decision as she finished third, while Naida Abdijanovic (So., St. Louis, Mo., Biology) was a pin machine with three falls for bronze at 143 pounds.

155-pounder Kylee Eastwood (So., Fontana, Kan., Biology), with two wins (one fall), and 101-pounder Teya Garner (Fr., San Antonio, Texas, Biology), with one fall, also had their hands raised Saturday.

William Penn was the most successful team at the Open, posting a 32-10 record for a .762 win percentage.

“I am super impressed and proud of how everyone wrestled,” Head Coach Jake Kadel said. “Our whole team has improved a ton sinch wrestle-offs last week. Our ladies did a great job of listening and implementing the stuff we have been working on.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Forest City next Saturday to compete in the Waldorf Open at 9 a.m.