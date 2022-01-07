Three Remain Ranked in Conference, Two Nationally

Oskaloosa–Three Statesmen are ranked in the league as the NAIA released its third set of polls recently.

116-pounder Catherine Steinkamp (Fr., Quincy, Ill., Biology) and 123-pounder Mami Selemani (So., Iowa City, Iowa, Business Management) are not only rated at the conference level, but are also earning recognition nationally. Both individuals are 15th in the NAIA at their respective weights.

William Penn is unofficially 33rd in the nation with 12 points, while Campbellsville (Ky.) is first with 166 points. Life (Ga.) is second with 155 points; Southern Oregon (152), Texas Wesleyan (147), and Grand View (142) conclude the top five.

WPU is seventh in the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 42 points, while Grand View heads the grouping with 237 points.

Steinkamp and Selemani are both third, while Brittany Cotter (Fr., Katy, Texas, Nursing) gives the navy and gold two ranked grapplers at 116 pounds as she is sixth.