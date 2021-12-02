Three in Double Figures in Loss to Grand View

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s basketball team closed strong, but it was not enough as it fell 73-60 to Grand View in Heart of America Athletic Conference action Wednesday.

WPU (0-11, 0-2 Heart) had its best shooting effort of the season, going 48.9% from the field. The Vikings (6-2, 1-0 Heart) unfortunately were solid at 47.4% and also outscored the navy and gold 19-9 in points off turnovers as the hosts committed 18 errors in the setback (10 turnovers for GVU).

The Statesmen were slow to get started, falling behind 7-0 before finally scoring their first points at the 5:15 mark of the opening period. Led by five points from Zantasia White (Jr., Lubbock, Texas, Secondary Education), William Penn was able to stay close, trailing just 17-14 after 10 minutes of play.

The middle two quarters were troublesome for WPU, being outscored 42-22 during that stretch to put the game out of reach.

The Statesmen kept fighting, however, and posted arguably their best 10 minutes of the campaign, recording a 24-14 advantage in the fourth quarter. Six different players scored down the stretch, headlined by eight points from Amanee Clark (So., Waterloo, Iowa, Human Services), who ended the outing with 13 to guide all bench participants. The sophomore also dished out a squad-best five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Alexis True (Jr., Frankfort, Ky., Exercise Science) topped the Statesmen with 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting, while Journie Augmon (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev., Human Services) also reached double figures with 11 points. White fell just short of that accomplishment with nine points.

Emma Morts (Jr., Milford, Ill., Business Management) and Ally Stewart (Jr., Victoria, Australia, Physical Education) both ended the contest with five points apiece. Morts also guided WPU on the glass with six rebounds as both sides tallied 29 boards each. Stewart’s two steals were a team best as well.

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa Saturday to host Culver-Stockton in Heart play at noon.