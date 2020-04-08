Three Central wrestlers named All-Americans

PELLA — The Central College wrestling team added three more All-Americans Wednesday morning as the National Wrestling Coaches Association announced it’s 2019-20 honorees.

Historically, the NWCA has awarded All-American honors based on the results of the NCAA Division III Championships. Because the event was canceled this year, the All-American honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the regional tournaments and up to the national championships.

Senior Duncan Lee (Newton) was first team at 285 pounds as he was seeded No. 3 for the national meet. Rob Areyano (sophomore, 149 pounds, Selma, Calif.) and Nathan Fritz (senior, 184 pounds, Sigourney) were second-team honorees. Areyano, Fritz and Lee were all qualified to compete before the national meet was canceled.

Lee (27-6) went on a 4-0 run to win the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional title. He was also a tournament champion at the Pointer Open and was second at the MSOE invitational and Central’s Under Armour Invitational. He was also all-conference in 2019-20.

Fritz (24-4) is a two-time national qualifier, having previously competed in 2018. Fritz also won a title at the Pointer Open and was a runner-up at the regional meet and the MSOE Invitational. Fritz ia also a two-time all-conference selection in 2018 and 2020.

Areyano (23-2) was a first-time national qualifier in 2020. He was all-conference in 2019 and 2020, going 8-0 in conference duals this season. Areyano finished second at the Pointer Open and Under Armour Invitational while placing third at the regional meet.

The three All-American honorees are the most for Central since having three in 1992.