Three Central golfers receive WGCA academic honor

PELLA—For the fourth consecutive year, Central College’s Emily Opsal (senior, Verona, Wis.) has been named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar while two Dutch freshmen were also honored.

Delaney Underwood (Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) and Madison Clark (Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic HS) joined Opsal in giving Central its most honorees since three players were cited in 2014.

For selection, honorees must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher and compete in a minimum of 12 varsity rounds. It’s the eighth time in nine years that at least one Dutch player has landed on the academic squad. Nationwide, 1,401 players at all levels of women’s college golf were selected. Luther College and Wartburg College were the only other American Rivers schools with players named.

Opsal, a business management major, carries a 3.97 GPA. She’s a three-time CoSIDA Division III Academic All-District selection and a three-time American Rivers academic all-conference honoree. She posted an 80.9 18-hole competitive stroke average in 17 rounds.

A three-time all-conference player, Opsal received her third team Maurine Timmer Most Valuable Player Award last fall after placing seventh in the league tournament. She was a member of two league championship squads and a two-time NCAA Division III Championships participant.

Underwood has a 3.83 GPA. She received her first varsity letter last fall, posting an 85.9 stroke average. She received the team’s Outstanding Freshman Award and Outstanding Attitude Award.

Clark carries a 3.57 GPA and also received her first letter with a 90.2 stroke average.