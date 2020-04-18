The Rozenboom Report by Senator Ken Rozenboom – April 17, 2020

by Ken Rozenboom

Iowans all across the state have been stepping up to help their neighbors and communities as we all work to adjust during this difficult time. We hear many stories of people making face masks for their friends, families, neighbors, or donating them to local hospitals. We have also seen local restaurants contribute food to health care providers, and Iowans purposefully supporting these local restaurants with takeout orders in an effort to keep those places in business.

You can help your community in many different ways too. The Iowa Department of Public Health has issued guidance on making homemade masks for health care providers. You can also check with your local hospital on what specifications they have. Volunteer Iowa has a number of opportunities available for those who want to volunteer during the pandemic. American Red Cross is looking for people to donate blood. The Food Bank of Iowa is currently doing a fundraiser to raise money to meet the immediate need for meals for Iowans impacted in some way by the virus.

If you and your family are struggling to get necessary meals, a number of food assistance programs are available. The Department of Human Services has information available on how to apply for food assistance. At the Department of Public Health’s website you can learn about the WIC program, and the Department on Aging is also providing home-delivered or drive-through meals for Iowans over the age of 60. Food banks all across Iowa are working hard to provide meals for families in need. Iowa Homeland Security has a map of food banks serving your area.

The state website for COVID-19 in Iowa has also been updated to include more information about the number of cases in our state and additional information on how the virus is affecting Iowa. You can find that information at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The site includes details on lab testing and assessments from each of the regional medical coordination centers (RMCC). The RMCC information lists the number of hospitalized patients, number of beds and ventilators available, and how many people are on ventilators.

We all are grateful for the doctors, nurses, health care staff, and first responders working hard to help those patients afflicted with this virus, and doing what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state. For those who still have to go to work and are looking for childcare, the Department of Human Services has a map of facilities with spots available.

Food on the grocery shelves is taken for granted by most Americans, and our farmers continue to grow the cheapest, safest food supply in the world. We’re just now starting to hear news about how agriculture is being impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak with Iowa State economists predicting more than $6 billion of lost revenue in Iowa agriculture alone.

USDA Rural Development has taken a number of immediate actions to help rural residents, businesses and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Rural Development will keep their customers, partners, and stakeholders continuously updated as more actions are taken to better serve rural America. Read the full announcement to learn more about the opportunities USDA Rural Development is implementing to provide immediate relief to our farmers and ranchers.

A number of constituents have contacted me expressing their desire to reopen the economy. I think all Iowans are looking forward to the time when we return to work, school, and social functions. I am optimistic we can proceed through this pandemic and reopen the economy in a balanced and responsible way in coordination with data-driven health care decisions.

If you have any questions, concerns, or are looking for resources to help you during this time, please feel free to contact me.