The Penn Central Mall Express Brings Holiday Cheer to Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa, Iowa—A unique holiday tradition is chugging along at the Penn Central Mall with the return of the Penn Central Mall Express. This family-friendly attraction, originally built on a 1963 Harley Davidson golf car chassis, underwent a comprehensive refurbishment in 2015 and has since become a beloved centerpiece of the mall’s seasonal celebrations.

The charming train comfortably seats eight passengers, though it can accommodate up to ten. The mall prioritizes safety and comfort to ensure a delightful experience for riders of all ages. The train rides are particularly popular with young children and grandparents, fostering a multigenerational bond over shared holiday moments.

As part of its commitment to safety, the Penn Central Mall has opted not to include Santa Claus in the train ride experience, minimizing the potential risk of children running unexpectedly towards him. Despite this, Santa is still a fixture at the mall during the holidays, greeting visitors on Wednesday evenings and weekends.

The Penn Central Mall Express operates through the holiday season, with one final weekend of rides scheduled before Christmas. Visitors are encouraged to climb aboard for a nostalgic journey that promises festive fun and lasting memories.

In addition to the train, the mall is bustling with holiday events, including a winter market, a sports card show, and performances by the Oskaloosa High School Jazz Band. For families and community members, the Penn Central Mall remains a hub of festive activity this season.

The last train rides of the season is December 17th, 2024 from 5 to 7 pm. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of the Penn Central Mall Express before it leaves the station for another year!