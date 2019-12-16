The Oskaloosa Wrestling Program Continues To Grow

by Jamie Brockman

The Indians have 47 athletes in the room this season, up from 32 that finished last season, including 17 freshmen, 12 sophomores, ten juniors, and six seniors. The Indians return 14 letter winners from last season, including five who had winning records, Cody Gunn, Leland Evans, Keegan Mitts Butler, Wyatt Krier, and Emmit Boender. Gunn, a Senior, has not been able to compete so far this season due to a knee injury but is expected to return at 160 pounds after the holiday break.

So far this season, the Indians have experienced improvements compared to last season but still have lots of growing to do. The Indians opened the season with a 5th place team finish at the DC-G Invite. Leland Evans was the lone champion at 145 pounds.

In their home opener last Thursday, the first of five home competitions this season, Oskaloosa faced two very tough opponents in Norwalk and Winterset. Norwalk is a favorite to win the Little Hawkeye Conference this season and has four individually ranked wrestlers in Class 3A, while Winterset is ranked 4th as a team in Class 2A and also has four high ranked individual wrestlers in Class 2A.

Norwalk showed why they’re a favorite in the LHC winning 12 of the 13 contested matches vs. Oskaloosa, including 11pins and one technical fall on their way to a 77-3 win. Wyatt Krier was Oskaloosa’s lone winner at 145 pounds earning a 10-5 decision victory. Winterset handed Oskaloosa a 60-6 loss. Krier once again was a winner to go 2-0 on the night with a 7-0 decision at 145 pounds while Emmit Boender got a 10-6 decision win at 220 pounds.

Saturday, Oskaloosa competed in the Ankeny Centennial Dual Tournament. The Indians went 3-2 on the day and earned a 5th place finish. Kegan Mitts-Butler was perfect on the day going 5-0 at heavyweight, while Trey Miller at 120 pounds and Wyatt Krier at 145 pounds each went 4-1.

Oskaloosa opened the day defeating Carlisle 45-36. Winners included Rylie Siroky by fall at 106 pounds, Connor Harbour by forfeit at 113 pounds, Trey Miller by fall at 120 pounds, Salvador Gonzalez by 8-6 decision at 126 pounds, Zach Beebe by fall at 138 pounds, Wyatt Krier by fall at 145 pounds, Leland Evans by fall at 152 pounds, and Kegan Mitts-Butler by fall at heavyweight.

Oskaloosa then fell to Dowling Catholic 57-24. Winners included Connor Harbour by forfeit at 113 pounds, Salvador Gonzales by fall at 126 pounds, Wyatt Krier by fall at 145 pounds, and Kegan Mitts-Butler by forfeit at heavyweight.

In round three, Oskaloosa fell to Ballard 54-24. The Indians got wins from Trey Miller by fall at 120 pounds, Leland Evans by fall at 145 pounds, while Emmit Boender and Kegan Mitts-Butler recorded fall wins at 220 pounds and heavyweight.

The Indians ended the day with wins over PCM(Monroe) 66-18 and beat Sioux City North 69-9.

Against PCM, Indians winners included Riley Siroky by fall at 106 pounds, Connor Harbour at 113, Trey Miller at 120, Salvador Gonzales at 126, and Phillip Abrahamson at 132 pounds each received forfeit wins. Wyatt Krier by fall at 145 pounds, Garisin Hynick by fall at 160 pounds, Will Campbell at 182, Martavious Knox at 195 and Emmit Boender at 220 pounds each received forfeit wins, and Kegan Mitts-Butler won by fall at heavyweight.

In the 5th place dual vs. Sioux City North, Oskaloosa won 12 of the 14 weight classes, including six forfeit, wins. Connor Harbour at 113, Phillip Abrahamson at 132, Zach Beebe at 138, Wyatt Krier at 145, Zachary Piersel at 182 and Junior Ramirez at 195 pounds all received forfeit wins. Rylie Siroky won by fall at 106 pounds, Trey Miller by fall at 120 pounds, Leland Evans by fall at 152 pounds, Garisin Hynick by fall at 170 pounds, Warren Feudner by fall at 220 pounds, and Kegan Mitts-Butler won by decision at heavyweight.

For the season, Oskaloosa is led by Wyatt Krier with a 13-2 record, and he plans to stay at 145 pounds for the rest of the season. Kegan Mitts-Butler at Heavyweight and Freshman Trey Miller at 120 pounds are both 10-4, and Leland Evans, who started the season at 152, currently wrestles at 145 and plans to go to 138 after the holidays is 8-5.

Oskaloosa is off until Saturday when they compete in the Pella Tournament to end the 2019 portion of their season.