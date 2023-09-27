The OMS Cross Country team had a fantastic performance at the Knoxville meet.

The boys secured their fourth consecutive team championship, with four boys from Osky placed in the top 15:

Joel Pogany finished in second place.

Micah VanEe came in fifth.

Lane Smith placed ninth.

Oliver Chilcote finished in fourteenth place.

In total, 5 boys from the team made it onto the Top 10 lists for the Knoxville meet, and Joel and Micah earned spots on the Top 10 all-time list for the 1.5-mile distance.

The girls placed third as a team.

Sabrina Frost finished in 14th place.

Hazel Adam secured the 18th place.

Four girls made it onto the Top 10 lists for the Knoxville meet.

“Almost all of the runners saw huge time improvements from our previous 1.5 mile race. This is great to see this time of year.,” said Coach Luck.

The team now has two regular season meets left: one next Tuesday at Centerville and the other on Thursday, October 12, which is the LHC (Little Hawkeye Conference) meet at Indianola.