The 2022 Version Of The Southern Iowa Fair Will Have Something For Most Everyone

by Ken Allsup

July 16th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – A historic fair that will have many things to do for nearly everyone is what the Southern Iowa Fair will provide during the next week.

As we’ve highlighted in the past, the Southern Iowa Fair was home to the Iowa State Fair in 1858 and 1859. The Southern Iowa Fair was first held in 1852 and this is the 170th year for the fair, a tradition that has been part of the community during wars, depression, pandemics, and good times alike.

Erica Antolik and the fair board have spent the last year preparing for this week.

The fair officially kicks off with the Southern Iowa Fair Queen contest on Monday night, with nine contestants vying for a chance to be crowned and earn a trip to compete at the Iowa State Fair in August. “An amazing group of girls,” says Antolik.

There is much entertainment during the week, with free entertainment K9’s in Flight, Kids Celebration Game Show, and Tumbleweed Crossing Wild West Show, each performing three shows a day during the fair.

“We will also have a foam zone twice daily,” Antolik added. “We added several new items to our kid zone area.”

Besides the large display of antique tractors in the southeast corner of the fairgrounds, Antolik points attention to the many projects that 4-H and FFA participants have been working on. “Our 4-H/FFA/Open class kids have put in a lot of work to get ready for the fair! They gain so many lifelong skills & create so many memories.

Just a few highlights of the entertainment and contests listed below. We provide a link to the full schedule by clicking HERE.

Sunday, July 17th

5:00 pm – Bill Riley Talent Show- Free Stage

Monday, July 18th

1:00 pm – Pig Tail Contest Sponsored By Expressions Hair Studio- Free Stage

6:00 pm – Queen Contest- Free Stage

7:00 pm – Jack Pot Barrel Race- Arena

Tuesday, July 19th

Inflatable’s- 4 pm to 9 pm- $5

The Real Beals Band- Strolling Band-Evening

Oskaloosa Fire Dept- Kids Agility Course

2:30 pm – Joke Telling Contest

7:15 pm – Annual Caleb Hammond Memorial Race

Wednesday, July 20th

Inflatable’s- 4 pm to 9 pm- $5

The Real Beals Band- Strolling Band-Evening

Oskaloosa Fire Dept- Kids Agility Course

1:00 pm – Hula Hoop Contest- Free Stage

3:00 pm – Coloring Contest for Kids & Adults- Free Stage

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Sheriff Posse and Reserve Fundraiser- Serving a Meal -Near Pavilion

8:00 pm – Extreme Midget Wrestling- Free Event- Pavilion

Thursday, July 21st

Inflatable’s- 4 pm to 9 pm- $5

The Real Beals Band- Strolling Band-Evening

Oskaloosa Fire Dept- Kids Agility Course

10:00 am – Children’s Cookie Decorating Contest- Free Stage

7:00 pm – Monster Truck Show

Friday, July 22nd

Inflatable’s- 4 pm to 9 pm- $5

The Real Beals Band- Strolling Band-Evening

Oskaloosa Fire Dept- Kids Agility Course

2:00 pm – Lego Contest- Free Stage

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Supreme Showmanship Contest in Pavilion

7:00 pm – Redneck Car Chain Races- Grandstand

Saturday, July 23rd

Inflatable’s- 4 pm to 9 pm- $5

The Real Beals Band- Strolling Band-Evening

Oskaloosa Fire Dept- Kids Agility Course

12:30 pm – Kids Pedal Tractor Pull- Free Stage

7:30 pm – Tyler Farr Concert with Forgotten Hwy & Cody Hicks- Grandstand

Sunday, July 24th, there will be harness racing at the grandstand at noon, with a gospel concert on the free stage at 7:30.

With that, the Southern Iowa Fair will wrap up for 2022.

“Come out & support the Southern Iowa Fair,” says Antolik in closing.

The full fair schedule is available by clicking HERE.