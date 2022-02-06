Terrell hits 17 as Central men’s basketball team falls

PELLA— PELLA—Loras College used a 28-2 advantage in points off turnovers to overcome a spirited effort by the Central College men’s basketball team, which dropped an 81-66 decision Saturday.

The Dutch (4-16 overall, 1-11 American Rivers) were within 37-34 at intermission, but committed 21 turnovers to just four for Loras and that eventually made the difference. Central held a 37-34 rebounding advantage but gave up 14 offensive rebounds for the Duhawks (14-6 overall, 6-5 conference).

“They hit some shots and got a lot of second-chance points off offensive rebounds,” coach Craig Douma said. “Our turnovers hurt us. You just can’t turn the ball over against a team like that. We played such good defense at times but then they’d get the offensive board.”

Yet Douma was impressed with his team’s effort, which continues to be exemplified by two-time team Steward Hustle Award winner Kade Terrell (senior, Montrose, Colo.), who is emerging as an offensive threat. He hit four 3-point goals and scored 17 points, giving him 45 points in his last two outings.

“He’s playing so well,” Douma said. “He’s playing with confidence. He’s moving so well without the ball and when shooters move well without the ball, good things come your way. He was four-for-eight on 3-pointers and I’ll take that all day.”

Center Josh Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) continues to make strides with 16 points, hitting six-of-seven from the field.

“Josh has grown up a lot this year,” Douma said. “He’s playing more physical and he just keeps working.”

Veteran forward Caden Mauck (5th-year, Kansas City, Mo., Blue Springs South HS) also had an impressive stat line with eight points, eight rebounds and a game-high eight assists.

“He’s a great passer,” Douma said.

Central got six rebounds and five assists from point guard Drew Edwards (junior, Eden Prairie, Minn.) as well.

Central travels to Waverly Wednesday to tackle Wartburg College in a women’s-men’s league doubleheader with the men’s game tipping off at approximately 8 p.m. The Knights are 16-5 overall and 9-3 in the conference after an 84-69 win at Nebraska Wesleyan University Saturday. They defeated Central 80-75 at Pella Jan. 5.

“Our guys believe,” Douma said. “I think we match up pretty well against them and we’ve played well overall on the road this year.”

Victories remain elusive for this year’s squad, but Douma said he admires his team’s persistence.

“Our team is kind of living by that proverb, get knocked down seven times, stand up eight,” he said. “That’s really testament to the kind of kids we’ve got in our program right now. They’re resilient.”