TAJ ANDERSON NAMED NJCAA ALL-AMERICAN

Ottumwa, IA – Sophomore Taj Anderson (Queens, NY/Quality Education) has been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention All-American team, announced by the NJCAA National Office on Wednesday.

Anderson becomes the 33rd All-American in program history and joins current teammate J’Vonne Hadley (St. Paul, MN/Northeastern) who was named a NJCAA First-Team All-American. Anderson and Hadley become the third teammates to earn All-American honors under head coach Hank Plona and the fifth such occurrence all-time for the Warrior program. Anderson and Hadley become the ninth and 10th All-Americans under Plona.

“Taj has been one of the best guards in junior college these past two years and I’m happy that he earned this recognition,” stated head coach Hank Plona. “Taj is a winner and was willing to always keep the focus on doing whatever the team needs. His scoring and shooting ability is elite, and he continued to improve every day as a complete basketball player.”

Anderson’s sharp-shooting abilities paved the way for a stellar sophomore season. The guard led the team with 13.0 points per game and connected on 81 three-point shots on the year, which ranks 12th all-time in Indian Hills single season history. Anderson scored in double-figures 19 times on the year, including a career-high 31 points against Vincennes University (IN) and 30 points in the NJCAA North Central District Championship against Dawson Community College (MT).

The sophomore guard was named to the NJCAA Region XI First-Team after earning second-team honors a year ago.

Against Vincennes, Anderson connected on a school record nine three-point shots in just 13 attempts. Anderson recorded at least four three-point field goals on 10 separate occasions. The sophomore ranked 25th in the nation in total threes made this year.

In two years at Indian Hills, Anderson led the Warriors to a 48-9 overall record and two NJCAA Region XI Championships along with the 2022 NJCAA North Central District Championship and a berth in the 2022 NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Tournament in Hutchinson, KS. Anderson concluded his career with 139 three-point field goals made, good enough for fifth all-time in Warrior history.

“What I am most proud of is Taj’s growth as Taj Anderson the young man,” Plona added. “Taj is an elite teammate and one of the most caring people I have ever met. I am happy that we were able to be part of Taj’s journey here at Indian Hills. He is and will always be a very special success story. His best is in front of him.”

Anderson, a sports medicine major was named to the NJCAA Region XI All-Academic Second-Team in the fall semester and will graduate following the spring term.