Sweet Corn Serenade Overcomes The Heat

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Late July heat certainly was a factor at Oskaloosa’s annual Sweet Corn Serenade Thursday evening.

Sweet Corn Serenade has undoubtedly become an Oskaloosa tradition, having been celebrated on the square for over 30 years now.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers found a way to continue the tradition while maintaining safety for those involved.

There were kids games, rides by C1st, animals by Mahaska Farm Bureau, food trucks, and of course, that famous sweet corn.

Deann DeGroot with Mahaska Chamber and Development Group said 220 dozen ears of sweet corn were available, and 1200 hamburgers were grilled up during the celebration.

It was the first year that the new stainless steel grill was used for cooking the corn. The old cooker was replaced thanks to a grant from the Mahaska County Community Foundation.

The crowd size was estimated to be around 3000, and 32 vendors and six food trucks helped fill the square.

Sweet Corn Serenade is always special for us at Oskaloosa News since it was the first story we ever covered. In addition, it marks a new year of providing information to our readers about what is happening around them.

We look forward to sharing your stories as the year progresses.

My thoughts as we enter into our 12th year sharing the news of our community.

This past year was a test for us, and in many ways, it will be into the future. Health issues have slowed us down, and we continue to look for the best way forward to provide news and information to our community.

As always, we would love to have your help in continuing this project into the future. Submitting stories, and images, and video help immensely. We would love to hear from you.

You can contact us on our Facebook page, email us at info@oskynews.org, or call or text us at 641.295.8455.

Thank you to our readers, supporters, and advertisers. Without you, none of this would be possible.