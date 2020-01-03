Supervisors Organize For 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met on January 2nd, 2020, to organize the Board for the upcoming year.

Mahaska County Supervisor Steve Parker nominated fellow supervisor Mark Groenendyk to continue as Chairman of the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors.

Mahaska County Supervisor Steve Wanders seconded the motion and Groenendyk was reappointed as Chairman.

The process of appointing a chair was different than was historically done when the Vice-Chair was appointed as Chair, and the previous year’s Chair was then the third seat at the table.

Groenendyk voted against his appointment as Chair of the Board of Supervisors and was outvoted 2-1.

Steve Wanders was reappointed as Vice-Chair of the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors.

Meeting dates will remain the same; the first and third Monday of each month at 9 am in the third-floor conference room of the Mahaska County Courthouse.

The Board also approved a bundle of standard resolutions dealing with items such as depositors, equal opportunity, and more.

The Supervisors did hold a discussion about the cost of health insurance coverage. The County is looking at potentially needing to raise over 700,000 this coming fiscal year to provide that coverage. Groenendyk said that he believes there needs to be additional work sessions to figure out potential solutions to the shortfall.

The next scheduled meeting for the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors is January 20th, 2020, at the Mahaska County Courthouse.