Supervisors Approve Agreement For Radio Repayment

by Ken Allsup

June 22nd, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met in a regular session on Monday, June 20th, 2022.

One of the first big items discussed by the board was a memorandum of understanding for the E911 Service Board to repay the county for the radios used by the first responders.

The plan for the reimbursement for the radios was hammered out in an oral agreement nearly a year ago, but the memorandum of understanding puts that plan down on paper that the E911 Service Board will repay the county for the costs of the radios and their maintenance.

The motion passed on the memorandum and will now find its way to the E911 Service Board for approval.

The Board of Supervisors member Chuck Webb spoke about the proposed CO2 pipeline that would cross Mahaska County.

“I’ve had a lot of conversation with people, and I have not found anyone positive about a lot of issues that have been coming up that have been thrown at me,” Webb said of the proposed pipeline.

Webb then motioned to submit a letter opposing the CO2 pipeline in Mahaska County to the Iowa Utilities Board.

“There’s a lot of unknowns with this thing. It’s a poor time to find it when it’s in the ground,” Webb added.

As pointed out by the Supervisors and County Attorney Andrew Ritland, there would be nothing they could do to stop the pipeline if the Iowa Utilities Board approved it.

The Supervisors then approved sending the letter of opposition to the Iowa Utilities Board opposing the CO2 pipeline.