Stottleymyer’s Win Paces WPU at Grand View Field Meet

Des Moines–Jasper Stottlemyer (Sr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sociology) won one competition and was in the running for the other as the William Penn field athletes competed at the Grand View Field Meet Wednesday.

In an event that included just the high jump, shot put, and weight throw disciplines, Stottlemyer nearly walked off with two golds.

The senior topped the weight throwers with a toss of 49-6.25, while also placing third in the shot put at 46-8.75.

WPU had three individuals in the top half of both competitions. Jeremiah Conteh (So., Shorewood, Wis., English) finished fourth in the weight throw at 42-6, while Jace Lukefahr (Jr., Newton, Iowa) was seventh at 42-4.75.

Lukefahr was seventh in the shot (38-4.75) as well, ending up just ahead of Steven Murray (Jr., Missouri Valley, Iowa, Sociology) who was eighth (38-1.25).

Next Up: William Penn travels to Maryville, Mo. Saturday to compete in the Northwest Missouri State Open Friday and Saturday.